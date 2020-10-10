Christie Talks About His COVID Journey

Former New Jersey Gov.

Chris Christie is blaming himself for getting CoronaVirus.

Christie caught the virus at a White House Rose Garden event for the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

In an interview with the New York Times Christie said he was "wrong" not to wear a mask to the event.

Christie along with a number of other attendees and other White House officials later tested positive for COVID-19.

In the interview Christie detailed his experience since his COVID-19 diagnosis.