Christie Talks About His COVID Journey

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Former New Jersey Gov.

Chris Christie is blaming himself for getting CoronaVirus.

Christie caught the virus at a White House Rose Garden event for the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett.

In an interview with the New York Times Christie said he was "wrong" not to wear a mask to the event.

Christie along with a number of other attendees and other White House officials later tested positive for COVID-19.

In the interview Christie detailed his experience since his COVID-19 diagnosis.


