Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie Released From Hospital After Treatment For COVID-19
Christie checked himself into the hospital last week after consulting with his doctors.
Chris Christie Released After Spending A Week Battling COVID-19 In HospitalFormer New Jersey governor Chris Christie was released from the hospital on Saturday.
Business Insider reports Christie emerged after a week-long stay to fight COVID-19.
Christie aided President..
Chris Christie Released From HospitalChris Christie Released From Hospital
Chris Christie still hospitalized with COVID-19 after six daysChris Christie still hospitalized with COVID-19 after six days