A Sheepish Chris Christie Says COVID-19 Had Him Spend A Week In ICU

Former New Jersey Gov.

Chris Christie said Thursday he spent 7 days in an ICU before recovering from COVID-19.

CNN reports Christie issued a statement detailing the severity of his case.

It also urged people to take the pandemic seriously.

Christie had coached President Donald Trump multiple times for his first debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Christie tested positive a day after Trump announced he and first lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for the virus.