Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A Sheepish Chris Christie Says COVID-19 Had Him Spend A Week In ICU

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:41s - Published
A Sheepish Chris Christie Says COVID-19 Had Him Spend A Week In ICU

A Sheepish Chris Christie Says COVID-19 Had Him Spend A Week In ICU

Former New Jersey Gov.

Chris Christie said Thursday he spent 7 days in an ICU before recovering from COVID-19.

CNN reports Christie issued a statement detailing the severity of his case.

It also urged people to take the pandemic seriously.

Christie had coached President Donald Trump multiple times for his first debate with Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Christie tested positive a day after Trump announced he and first lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for the virus.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chris Christie Announces He's Leaving Hospital

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie says he's heading home after he was hospitalized for a week...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Former NJ Governor Chris Christie Released From Hospital [Video]

Former NJ Governor Chris Christie Released From Hospital

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie is out of the hospital.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:20Published
Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie Released From Hospital After Treatment For COVID-19 [Video]

Former NJ Gov. Chris Christie Released From Hospital After Treatment For COVID-19

Christie checked himself into the hospital last week after consulting with his doctors.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:26Published
Chris Christie Released After Spending A Week Battling COVID-19 In Hospital [Video]

Chris Christie Released After Spending A Week Battling COVID-19 In Hospital

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie was released from the hospital on Saturday. Business Insider reports Christie emerged after a week-long stay to fight COVID-19. Christie aided President..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published