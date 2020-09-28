Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19

Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit News
CNN reports former New Jersey Gov.

Chris Christie has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The news comes a day after US President Donald Trump announced he and First Lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for the virus.

Christie helped Trump prepare for the first presidential debate of the 2020 general election earlier this week.

He said on Friday that no one was wearing masks in the room as they prepped the President.


Chris Christie tests positive for coronavirus

 Christie helped President Trump with debate prep ahead of Tuesday's presidential debate.
Chris Christie Tests Positive for Coronavirus

 Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is the latest Trump loyalist to test positive for the coronavirus. Christie just announced, “I just received word..
'No one was wearing masks' during debate prep, Chris Christie says after president contracts coronavirus

 The former New Jersey governor said he visited the White House from Saturday through Tuesday. He was tested every day he was there.
Trump 'doing well' - White House doctor [Video]

Trump 'doing well' - White House doctor

White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

Physician's comments raise questions on Trump's COVID-19 timeline

 Trump's physician said he was diagnosed 72 hours ago, which would have put his first positive test on Wednesday.
Supporters outside hospital where Trump is staying

 Supporters of Donald Trump assembled outside the military hospital where he was receiving treatment for COVID-19 on Saturday to cheer on his recovery. (Oct...
Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak [Video]

Schumer Calls For Halt Of Supreme Court Justice Hearings After GOP COVID-19 Outbreak

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney-Barrett may be put on the back burner for the time being. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a halt of the proceedings after two Senate Judiciary Committee members tested positive for COVID-19. GOP Senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee said Friday they had tested positive for the virus after President Trump announced his diagnosis.

Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors [Video]

Trump in ‘exceptionally good spirits’ and fever-free, say doctors

US President Donald Trump’s doctor has said he is doing “very well” as hespends the weekend at a military hospital for treatment of Covid-19. Navycommander Dr Sean Conley said Mr Trump has been fever-free for 24 hours as heupdated the nation on the president’s condition from the hospital on Saturdaymorning local time. Mr Trump was admitted to Walter Reed National MilitaryMedical Centre on Friday afternoon in what doctors say was a precaution afterhe and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for Covid-19.

President Trump "doing very well," his physician says

 Dr. Sean Conley, President Trump's physician, said Saturday the president is "doing very well" after receiving treatment for his COVID-19 diagnosis. Conley gave..
'Doing very well': Trump White House physician Sean Conley 'extremely happy' with progress

 Trump remained at Walter Reed hospital Saturday after he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and were experiencing symptoms
Ardern wishes Trump well, votes in general election [Video]

Ardern wishes Trump well, votes in general election

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sent her "best wishes for a speedy recovery" to U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania on Saturday who had both tested positive for the coronavirus. Emer McCarthy reports.

Push to defund police gains no traction in NJ as state's largest towns increase funds for cops

 Among New Jersey's big towns that have adopted budgets since June, only eight have cut funding for police.
 
SNL star Joe Piscopo glad Trump attended NJ event

 Comedian Joe Piscopo attended the fundraiser in Bedminster, New Jersey on Thursday, which he described as a small gathering for President Donald Trump's friends...
US Senate candidate recounts Trump's NJ fundraiser

 A U.S. Senate candidate from New Jersey attended the private fundraiser at President Trump's Bedminster golf resort. He describes the event as following all..
Chris Christie tests positive for COVID-19

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who helped U.S. President Donald Trump prepare for the first...
Chris Christie, Trump Debate Adviser, Says President Was ‘Too Hot’ in First Debate, But ‘Potentially Can be Fixed’

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who helped President Donald Trump prepare to debate...
Biden, Trump take differing approaches to debate preparation

Biden, Trump take differing approaches to debate preparation WASHINGTON (AP) — Ahead of the first debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic...
A local doctor says his age and weight add to the risk factors, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

For months, President Donald Trump questioned the efficacy of masks and continued to hold crowded rallies. Now, he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Christie said he tested negative Tuesday and was tested again Friday morning. He expects those results tomorrow.

