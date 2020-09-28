Chris Christie Helped Trump Prep For Debate, And All He Got Was This Lousy COVID-19

White House doctor Sean Conley said on Saturday that President Donald Trump is "doing well" and has been "fever free" for the last 24 hours, after it was announced he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.
Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney-Barrett may be put on the back burner for the time being. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for a halt of the proceedings after two Senate Judiciary Committee members tested positive for COVID-19. GOP Senators Thom Tillis and Mike Lee said Friday they had tested positive for the virus after President Trump announced his diagnosis.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sent her "best wishes for a speedy recovery" to U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania on Saturday who had both tested positive for the coronavirus. Emer McCarthy reports.