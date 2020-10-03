Former Gov. Christie Checks Into Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie checked himself into the hospital Saturday after testing positive for COVID-19.
Chris Christie Checked Into HospitalChris Christie said Saturday he was experiencing mild coronavirus symptoms and had checked himself into a hospital as a precaution. Christie noted in a tweet that he has a history of asthma, and he and..
