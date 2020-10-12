Global  
 

Stimulus Package Update: Is Time Running Out On A Possible Second Stimulus Check?

Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:36s - Published
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says a deal must be reached by this Tuesday if a stimulus package is to pass by election day.

Katie Johnston reports.


