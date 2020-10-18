Global  
 

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy's 'Hocus Pocus' Reunion

It's been 27 years since the Sanderson sisters cast a spell over audiences in the cult classic "Hocus Pocus".

Now, the original witchy trio, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, are reuniting for one magical evening in support of the non-profit New York Restoration Project.

Plus, more of our daily download including Michael B.

Jordan's new role as the producer of DC Comics' "Static Shock".


