Monday 5 p.m. COVID-19 update

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ROWLANDS NEWSCHOPPER 9 BACK TOYOU IN THE STUDIO.CHASE IS OF CORONAVIRUS HAVE NOWSURPASSED 40 MILLION WORLDWIDEAND EXPERTS THINK THAT IT WILLGO EVEN HIGHER AS MORE PEOPLEHEAD INDOORS DURING THE WINTERMONTHS.KMBC 9S.BRIAN JOHNSON IS WASHINGTON WITHTHE LATEST.HALEY HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSISAYS A DEAL MUST BE REACHED BYTUESDAY IN ORDER TO PROVIDEMUCH-NEEDED RELIEF BY ELECTIONDAY.NOW, THIS COMES AS OFFICIALS ARELOOKING TO STOP A RECENT SURGEIN CASES WITH COVID CASESSURGING IN MOST STATES.DR. ANTHONY FAUCI WARNING OF ATOGH ROAD AHEAD DURING THIS 60MINUTES INTERVIEW.YOU CANNOT SAY THAT WE’RE ON THEROAD TO ESSENTIALLY GETTING OUTOF THIS FIGURE SHOW.MOST STATES ARE EXPERIENCING.RISE IN CAS AND DEATHSINCLUDING WISCONSIN ON MONDAY AJUDGE.THEY ARE RE-IMPOSED THEGOVERNOR’S ORDER TO LIMITCAPACITY AT BARS RESTAURANTS ANDOTHER OUTDOOR VENUES, DR. FAUCICAUTIONING AGAINST A NATIONWIDELOCKDOWN WHILE URGING PEOPLE NOTTO LET THEIR GUARDS DOWN BUTSHUTDOWN AWAY AND SAY WE’REGOING TO USE PUBLIC HEALTHMEASURES.TO HELP US SAFELY GET TO WHEREWE WANT TO GO STATES.LOOK TO SLOW THE SPREAD.THE CLOCK IS RUNNING OUT ONCONGRESS TO SEND RELIEF BEFOREELECTION DAY HOUSE SPEAKER NANCYPELOSI SETTING A DEADLINE FORTUESDAY.WE’VE MADE AN EXTREMELY GOODFAITH OFFER.HOPEFULLY SHE’LL RECOGNIZE THATNEGOTIATORS ARE OPTIMISTIC.THEY CAN REACH A DEAL AS THEWHITE HOUSE UPS ITS OFFER TO 1.8TRILLION DOLLARS DEMOCRATS STILLPUSHING FOR MORE DEVILS IN THEDETAILS.THEY’RE NOT OFFERING ANYTHINGFOR STATES AND LOCAL WE NEEDEVEN IF AN AGREEMENT IS REACHEDTHERE’S NO GUARANTEE.THE SENATE WILL BE ON BOARDWHETHER THERE’S ENOUGH VOTES TOGE TO THE 60-VOTE THRESHOLD.THAT’S UP TO LEADER.MCCONNELL.MCCONNELL DOES NOT WANT TO DEALMCCONNELL INDICATED AFTER THEBEGINNING AND THIS WEEK LEADERMCCONNELL PLANS TO RESURRECT AMEASURE THAT ALREADY FAILED TOPASS IF CONGRESS DOESN’T ACTSOON COVID RELIE COULD BEPUSHED INTO 20 21.IN WASHINGTON, I’M BREE JACKSONKMBC9 NEWS.ACCORDING TO JOHNS HOPKINSUNIVERSITY THE US HAS SURPASSED8.1 MILLIO CASES A NEW COVIDCLINICAL TRIAL IS STARTING ATTHE UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURISCHOOL OF MEDICINE 500 PATIENTSIN THE HOSPITAL ARE ELIGIBLE FORA TREATMENT THAT WOULD COMBINETHE DRUG REMDESIVIR WITH ACONCENTRATED SOLUTION OFANTIBODIES FROM RECOVEREDCOVID-19.PATIENTS DOCTORS ARE HOPING ITWILL SPEED UP THE BODY’S NATURALRESPONSE TO THE VIRUS DOCTORSSAY BY ATTACKING THE VIRUS INITS EARLY STAGES THE TREATMENTVERY MAY REDUCE THE RISK OFCOMPLICATIONS OR DEATH.THERE ARE FREE COVID-19.TESTING CLINICS IN JACKSONCOUNTY THIS WEEK IN GRANDVIEWBLUE SPRINGS AND RAYTOWNTOMORROW THROUGH THURSDAY FROM10 TO 2 EACH DAY.YOU HAVE TO REGISTER IN ADVANCEON THE JACKSON COUNTY HEALTHDEPARTMENT WEBSITE.WELL, THE PANDEMIC HAS LEFT SOMANY AMERICANS STRUGGLINGFINANCIALLY RESEARCHERS.SAY MORE THAN 6 MILLIONAMERICANS FAILED TO MAKEPAYMENTS ON THEIR HOMES LASTMONTH THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATIONRECENTLY PUT A MORE.MERRIAM ON A VIXENS FOR PEOPLEMAKING LESS THAN NINETY NINETHOUSAND DOLLARS A YEAR, BUTTHAT ENDS ON DECEMBER 31ST,KANSAS CITY FAMILIES AT RISK OFEVICTION OR FORECLOSURE CAN GETHELP FRO THE BISHOP SULLIVANCENTER KMBC 9S.BIANCA BELTRAN EXPLAINS HOW THATORGANIZATION IS PROVIDING ASAFETY NET FOR FAMILIES.FOOD JOBS A DOLL ARE NEEDEDRIGHT NOW.BISHOP SULLIVAN IS BEING FLOODEDWITH CALLS FOR HELP KEEPING THELIGHTS ON AND A ROOF OVERHEAD.THERE THERE WAS A LAW AT FIRST.YOU KNOW AND THERE WAS THE CARESACT THERE WAS SOME CARES MONEYTHAT CAME.WE USE THAT PRETTY QUICKLYSOCIAL WORKER KATHLEEN.KENNEDY SAYS SHE’S CONCERNEDTHAT PEOPLE STRUGGLING NOW COULDBE IN AN EVEN MORE DIFFICULTPOSITION WHEN THE CDC’S EVICTIONMORATORIUM COMES TO AN END.WE WANT PEOPLE TO NOT BE STUCK,YOU KNOW LOOKING AT DECEMBER 31AND THEY OWE FIVE SIX MONTHSWORTH OF RENT.WHERE THEY KNOW IT’S GOING TOTHAT SHIP SANK.IT’S GOING TO BE UNSALVAGEABLE.SO WE’RE TRYING HELP WHERE WECAN ENTER.THIS IS RICK MONDAY AFTERNOONTHEIR RESOURCE ROOM WAS FULL OFPEOPLE LOOKING FOR WORK.I THINK WE’RE SLOWLY SEEING MOREPEOPLE.IN THE EMPLOYMENT PROGRAM SINCETHE STIMULUS ENDED JULY 31 THATEXTRA FEDERAL UNEMPLOYMENT.BUT IT ADDS INFLOWS WEEK-TO-WEEKLEAN SAYS MORE STIMULUS FUNDINGCOULD HELP RELIEVE SOME OF THENEED UNTIL THEN SHE’LL HELP FINDTHE FUNDS OR THE OPPORTUNITYNEEDED TO MAKE IT THROUGH ANDPEOPLE ARE JUST SCRAMBLING BUTTHERE ARE EMPLOYERS HIRING.A LOT OF FOLKS DON’T REALIZETHAT WE JUST WANT TO BE HERE ASA RESOURCE FOR THOSE WHO WE KNOWNEED IT IN, KANSAS CITY,MISSOURI, BIANCA BELTRAN KMBC9NEWS.EMERGENCY FINANCIAL ASSISTANCEIS AVAILABLE TO FAMILIES BELOWONE HUNDRED EIGHTY-FIVE PERCENTOF THE POVERTY LEVEL IN JACKSONCLAY AND WYANDOTTE COUNTY’S THEMID CONTINENT PUBLIC LIBRARYSYSTEM IS SHUTTING DOWN THE REDBRIDGE BRANCH IN KANSAS CITY DUETO A POSSIBLE COVID-19 EXPOSUREA STAFF MEMBER THERE TESTEDPOSITIVE FOR THE VIRUS.THE LIBRARY IS TRYING TO NO





