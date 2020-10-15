Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Governor issues new COVID-19 executive order

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Governor issues new COVID-19 executive order
Governor issues new COVID-19 executive order

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Federal court rules against Brooklyn diocese, upholds NY governor's new Covid limits (Religion Clause)

“The evidence shows that Governor [Andrew] Cuomo is clearly aware and concerned that [the executive...
Catholic Culture - Published

Schools Update: Cuomo Issues Order To Withhold Funding From Schools Flouting COVID Restrictions

Schools Update: Cuomo Issues Order To Withhold Funding From Schools Flouting COVID Restrictions A young man boarding a bus in Borough Park on Tuesday morning The executive order is the latest...
Gothamist - Published


Tweets about this

franklinkeller

Franklin Keller @J_R_Johnson @NYGovCuomo Fair enough, JR...it’s just silly. Cuomo himself didn’t sign an EO to mandate mask use unt… https://t.co/p185rcuFDp 11 hours ago

kimberl57583745

kimberly RT @9and10News: As we head into cold and flu season, MIOSHA has issued new emergency rules to keep employees safe in the workplace during t… 4 days ago

9and10News

9 & 10 News As we head into cold and flu season, MIOSHA has issued new emergency rules to keep employees safe in the workplace… https://t.co/yLhFrVkMDq 4 days ago

gregcodori

Greg Codori @Up4downs @GreedIsland99 @A1ienFN @SexCounseling @realDonaldTrump Jesus a simple google search shows that the order… https://t.co/W2jS5R4GAC 4 days ago

TheOneRebel

The Rebel RT @WNYC: Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order Wednesday to withhold state funding for schools that violate state restrictions d… 4 days ago

WNYC

WNYC 🎙 Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order Wednesday to withhold state funding for schools that violate state… https://t.co/ValELyy9I8 4 days ago

mlsmith92

Morgan Smith RT @Dykema: Michigan Issues Emergency COVID-19 Workplace Safety Rules With Immediate Effect in Response to Michigan Supreme Court’s Decisio… 4 days ago

Dykema

Dykema Michigan Issues Emergency COVID-19 Workplace Safety Rules With Immediate Effect in Response to Michigan Supreme Cou… https://t.co/7z5BiAFBL2 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

When will the indoor entertainment industry return? [Video]

When will the indoor entertainment industry return?

Just one day after it's grand opening, Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park was issued a close order from the Erie County Department of Health. It happened right in the middle of Andre Smith's 12th..

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:25Published
NY Gov. Cuomo “Skeptical” of COVID-19 Vaccine [Video]

NY Gov. Cuomo “Skeptical” of COVID-19 Vaccine

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in an interview, he believes the American people will not be confident in a COVID-19 vaccine.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:54Published
BA calls on Government to scrap quarantine for international arrivals [Video]

BA calls on Government to scrap quarantine for international arrivals

New British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle has called on the Government toscrap the self-isolation requirement for international arrivals, as “we do notbelieve quarantine is the solution”. He..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published