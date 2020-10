Tuesday Is The Deadline To Request A Mail-In Ballot In Maryland Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:19s - Published 3 minutes ago Tuesday Is The Deadline To Request A Mail-In Ballot In Maryland If you're planning to vote by mail in Maryland this election, the deadline is fast approaching. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Voter registration deadline



Voter registration deadline Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 01:35 Published 1 week ago