Ireland to be placed in second lockdown

Ireland will be placed in a second lockdown in a bid to curb the spread ofCovid-19.

The Irish Government has agreed to impose the highest level ofrestrictions under its five-tiered plan for living with Covid-19 from midnighton Wednesday for six weeks.

In doing so, the country will adopt one of thestrictest lockdowns in Europe.

The country’s premier Micheal Martin describedthe move to level 5 restrictions as “very, very serious”.