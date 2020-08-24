Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ireland to be placed in second lockdown

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published
Ireland to be placed in second lockdown

Ireland to be placed in second lockdown

Ireland will be placed in a second lockdown in a bid to curb the spread ofCovid-19.

The Irish Government has agreed to impose the highest level ofrestrictions under its five-tiered plan for living with Covid-19 from midnighton Wednesday for six weeks.

In doing so, the country will adopt one of thestrictest lockdowns in Europe.

The country’s premier Micheal Martin describedthe move to level 5 restrictions as “very, very serious”.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Republic of Ireland Republic of Ireland Country in Europe on the island of Ireland

Instagram’s handling of kids’ data is now being probed in the EU

 Facebook’s lead data regulator in Europe has opened another two probes into its business empire — both focused on how the Instagram platform processes..
WorldNews
Taoiseach outlines importance of protecting Ireland's fisheries in Brexit negotiations [Video]

Taoiseach outlines importance of protecting Ireland's fisheries in Brexit negotiations

Irish premier Micheal Martin has said it is very important that his country’sfishing communities are protected in any trade deal with the UK. Arriving forthe EU summit in Brussels, the Taoiseach said future fishing rights was one ofthe key issues still to be resolved in the negotiations. "It is very importantto us in Ireland that our coastal communities are protected in an overall dealon Brexit through a sensible and fair fisheries deal,” he said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published
'Unprecedented' Irish Budget 2021 unveiled [Video]

'Unprecedented' Irish Budget 2021 unveiled

The Irish Government presents its “unprecedented” 18 billion euro budgetpackage. Ireland’s 2021 budget has been framed on two major assumptions: a no-deal Brexit and the continued fight against coronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:31Published

Republic of Ireland 0-0 Wales: Nations League game ends goalless draw in Dublin

 Wales remain unbeaten in the Nations League after they are held to a goalless draw away against the Republic of Ireland, who have James McClean sent off.
BBC News

Government of Ireland Government of Ireland Ministerial cabinet exercising executive authority in the country of the Republic of Ireland


Micheál Martin Micheál Martin Current Taoiseach, Leader of Fianna Fáil

Covid-19 coronavirus: Ireland sets new virus restrictions for six weeks

 Ireland's Government is putting the country at its highest level of coronavirus restrictions for six weeks in a bid to combat a rise in infections.Premier..
New Zealand Herald
Taoiseach: I’m not optimistic UK will strike post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Taoiseach: I’m not optimistic UK will strike post-Brexit trade deal

In a virtual appearance at the Liberal Democrat party conference, IrishTaoiseach Micheal Martin has said he is "not optimistic" that Britain willstrike a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union. Mr Martin said therewas still the “potential for a deal”, but warned that the Government’scontroversial legislation which enables the UK to break international law had“eroded trust”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Irish PM criticises UK plans to change Brexit deal [Video]

Irish PM criticises UK plans to change Brexit deal

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Wednesday "trust had been eroded"with Britain in Brexit negotiations after the British government announced itwas putting forward legislation that it admitted breaks international law byoverriding parts of the legally binding withdrawal agreement. Prospects of atrade deal between Britain and the European Union appeared to dim onWednesday, with the EU saying that even the smallest UK breach of the Brexitwithdrawal treaty would undermine what little trust is left between the twosides.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Lowe's kicks off holiday shopping with 'Season of Savings' sale Thursday amid COVID-19 with more online deals

 Lowe's is changing it Black Friday sale and launching Season of Savings starting Oct. 22. Here's how shopping at Lowe's is different amid COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

NSW 'at a critical point' as coronavirus testing rates remain low

 Two new local cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in NSW, with low testing rates remaining a problem as the state hovers at "a critical point" in the pandemic.
SBS

By February, half of India's population could become COVID-19 infected

 According to Manindra Agarwal, thirty percent of the country's population is infected with Covid-19.
DNA

Coronavirus: How pollution could make India’s Covid fight tougher

 New studies show an association between severe pollution and a spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Ireland to be placed in second lockdown in bid to combat Covid-19

Ireland will be placed under one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe later this week in a bid to...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Sinn Fein MP calls for 'general lockdown' after spike in cases

Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Sinn Fein MP calls for 'general lockdown' after spike in cases The Executive needs to look at introducing a "general lockdown" in Northern Ireland to halt the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

New Covid lockdown 'could wipe over £2bn off Northern Ireland economy'

New Covid lockdown 'could wipe over £2bn off Northern Ireland economy' Northern Ireland's economy could shrink by up to £2.2bn if the Executive imposes a six-week...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Northern Ireland could see general lockdown [Video]

Northern Ireland could see general lockdown

Northern Ireland could impose a "circuit-breaking" lockdown to stop a rise in infections and hospital admissions.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:22Published
Michelle O'Neill on possible 'circuit break' lockdown in Northern Ireland [Video]

Michelle O'Neill on possible 'circuit break' lockdown in Northern Ireland

Michelle O'Neill suggest that the idea of a circuit break lockdown needs to beseriously considered by the Northern Irish executive. She discusses prospectof 'circuit break' lockdown in Northern Ireland..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Northern Ireland’s schools reopen for first time since March [Video]

Northern Ireland’s schools reopen for first time since March

The first pupils have returned to schools across Northern Ireland since thecoronavirus lockdown started in March. Some parents have expressed concerns,while teachers’ unions say educators had not..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published