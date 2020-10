Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:46s - Published 8 minutes ago

Trump and Biden will have their microphones cut off while their rival delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.

Debate commission adopts new rules to mute mics

IT'S THE LAST CHANCE TO WINYOUR VOTE.

RIGHT NOW, FINALPREPARATIONS ARE UNDERWAY FORTHE LAST PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE.PRESIDENT TRUMP AND FORMERVICE PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN WILLSQUARE OFF FOR A SECOND TIMETHIS ELECTION SEASON ATBELMONT UNIVERSITY INNASHVILLE.SOME NOTICABLE CHANGES WILL BEIN PLACE FOR THEIR FINALSHOWDOWN.

THE BIG ONE,MICROPHONE WILL BE MUTED.

LIKETHE PREVIOUS DEBATE, THECANDIDATES WILL HAVE TWOMINUTES TO ANSWER A QUESTION,BUT THIS TIME, THE OTHERCANDIDATE'S MIC WILL BE TURNEDOFF.

THE EXCEPTION?

ONLY FORFOLLOW UP DISCUSSION.

THEDEBATE COMISSIONS HOPES THISELIMINATE THE SHOUTING MATCHTHAT ENSUED THE FIRST ITMEAROUND.

NBC'S KRISTEN WELKERWILL MODERATE THE 90 MINUTEDEBATE.

YOU CAN WATCH IT RIGHTHERE ON WPTV THURSDAY NIGHT8:30