New Debate Rules

The mute button is coming to the next presidential debate.

President donald trump and democratic candidiate joe biden will now have their microphones cut off in this weeks debate.

The change is taking place after the first presidential debate was marked with frequent interruptions.

The 90?

"*minute debate is scheduled for thursday and will be divided into six 15?

"* minute segments with each candidate granted two minutes to deliver uninterrupted remarks.

I think they're both going to give what they want to give and that's what we're going to be stuck with once again but at least for two minutes we're going to hear one person louder than the other person unless they do something with the mics.

The commission faced pressure from the trump campaign to avoid changing the rules ?