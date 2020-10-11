Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus pandemic: Ireland is first EU country to re-enter lockdown

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 03:55s - Published
Coronavirus pandemic: Ireland is first EU country to re-enter lockdown
Coronavirus pandemic: Ireland is first EU country to re-enter lockdown

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ireland Ireland Island in north-west Europe divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

Coronavirus pandemic: Ireland sets new lockdown for 6 weeks [Video]

Coronavirus pandemic: Ireland sets new lockdown for 6 weeks

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:52Published

Ireland is first EU country to return to coronavirus lockdown

 "Everyone in the country is being asked to stay at home," Prime Minister Micheal Martin said in a national address.
CBS News
Ireland, Wales to re-enter lockdown as COVID-19 surges in Europe [Video]

Ireland, Wales to re-enter lockdown as COVID-19 surges in Europe

European countries tighten COVID-19 curbs as WHO urges nations to enforce quarantine measures to contain new surges.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:22Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: Ireland sets new virus restrictions for six weeks

 Ireland's Government is putting the country at its highest level of coronavirus restrictions for six weeks in a bid to combat a rise in infections.Premier..
New Zealand Herald

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

EU 'not prepared for next pandemic', say MEPs [Video]

EU 'not prepared for next pandemic', say MEPs

MEPs from the European Parliament's committee responsible for public health have said that the EU will not be ready for another pandemic, unless more funds are put towards it.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:44Published
Business Minister insists door still open for Brexit deal [Video]

Business Minister insists door still open for Brexit deal

Business Minister Nadhim Zahawi insists the door is still open for a trade deal with the EU before the end of the transition period, but the EU needs to consider the UK as a "true sovereign" and engage like it has done with Norway and Canada. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published
EU Green Week: Here’s Europe’s plan to be first carbon-neutral continent [Video]

EU Green Week: Here’s Europe’s plan to be first carbon-neutral continent

To become the first carbon-neutral continent: that’s the ambitious goal for Europe, laid out in the EU's Green Deal. Here's how it's supposed to workView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus digest: Ireland goes back into lockdown

Ireland has imposed heavy new restrictions and shut down non-essential businesses as the first EU...
Deutsche Welle - Published

Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Executive to meet to discuss further restrictions in bid to bring pandemic under control

Coronavirus Northern Ireland: Executive to meet to discuss further restrictions in bid to bring pandemic under control The Executive is to meet today amid increasing pressure to impose further lockdown restrictions in...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

The Latest: UK told it's at 'tipping point' in virus fight

LONDON -- One of the main medical advisers to the British government has warned that the country is...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes



Tweets about this

merrill2n

GW RT @euusrelations: #Ireland will be the first country in the West to go back into full lockdown—this time for 6 weeks—as #Europe, and now t… 58 minutes ago

5wa

5WA - Robert Neff RT @GlobalPandemics: ALERT: Ireland is first EU country to return to coronavirus lockdown - Global Pandemic News | #Coronavirus #COVID19 #P… 1 hour ago

GlobalPandemics

GlobalPandemic.NET ALERT: Ireland is first EU country to return to coronavirus lockdown - Global Pandemic News | #Coronavirus #COVID19… https://t.co/KfEw7SWeL9 1 hour ago

GlobalPandemics

GlobalPandemic.NET ALERT: Ireland Becomes First EU Country to Re-Enter Full Lockdown as Europe Battles COVID Second Wave - Global Pand… https://t.co/g0UscMcJdU 2 hours ago

euusrelations

Committee on EU-US Relations #Ireland will be the first country in the West to go back into full lockdown—this time for 6 weeks—as #Europe, and… https://t.co/M6oCffAxO9 4 hours ago

ronnynga

Ronny Ngale RT @nytimesworld: The government of Ireland announced a 6-week lockdown beginning Wednesday night, becoming the first European country to r… 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

What is the future of dining out? [Video]

What is the future of dining out?

Food and family are often said to be two of India’s biggest obsessions. For many Indians, sharing a meal with family is one of the most important parts of the day, and no celebration is considered..

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 24:32Published
India’s growing education divide [Video]

India’s growing education divide

In India, some schools have begun to partially reopen after months of closure. But for most of the country’s 320 million students, education has remained severely impacted since the lockdown began...

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 08:27Published
Ireland to be placed in second lockdown [Video]

Ireland to be placed in second lockdown

Ireland will be placed in a second lockdown in a bid to curb the spread ofCovid-19. The Irish Government has agreed to impose the highest level ofrestrictions under its five-tiered plan for living with..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published