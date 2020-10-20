C.S. Orwell ☭⃠ Not enough people talk about the "except as a punishment for crime" part of the 13th Amendment, but it's the only p… https://t.co/k6isAeODBx 2 minutes ago

Ed in NoVA RT @rscook: have you voted? we voted in California a couple days ago #BidenHarris2020 🇺🇸 BLUE CA has 55 electoral college votes for Joe Bi… 27 minutes ago

R C👀k ◇ #Resist 🇺🇸 #FBR #ComplicitCorruptGOP have you voted? we voted in California a couple days ago #BidenHarris2020 🇺🇸 BLUE CA has 55 electoral college vote… https://t.co/Q8wLBjXqrH 35 minutes ago

Sharon Griffith Twitter Can't Get Enough of Kamala Harris Dancing in the Rain https://t.co/QRoU1O6Ff6 #SmartNews 56 minutes ago

Tina Dalton Twitter Can't Get Enough of Kamala Harris Dancing in the Rain #SmartNews https://t.co/mapoU9CexO 2 hours ago

Felicity💃 @realDonaldTrump @JoeBiden @mike @KamalaHarris NEW PLAN! I propose we throw out the ballots & instead have a Presi… https://t.co/cWCKXDbzna 2 hours ago

Jassika (Sunaina) Sh RT @jacarandafm: WATCH: Social media can't get enough of Kamala Harris dancing in the rain https://t.co/jhZ1v7VJMn 💃🏽 ☔️ #JacaDrive https… 3 hours ago