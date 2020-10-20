Clark County begins scanning mail-in ballots
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published
Clark County begins scanning mail-in ballots
Today Clark County began scanning mail in ballots.
According to the Secretary of State Office, as of this morning more than 175,000 mail in ballots have been returned statewide.
ACCORDING TO THE SECRETARY OFSTATE OFFICE--- AS OF THISMORNING- -MORE THAN 175THOUSANDS MAIL IN BALLOTS HAVEBEEN RETURNED STATEWIDE.IN CLARK COUNTY NEARLY88-THOUSAND MAIL IN BALLOTSHAVE COME IN.IF YOU WANT TO CHECK IF YOURMAIL IN BALLOT HAS BEENRECIEVED, YOU CAN TRACK ITTHROUGH THE "BALLOT TRAX"WEBSITE.WE HAVE A LINK TO SIGN UP ONOUR WEBSITE.AND WITH ELECTION DAY NOW JUST