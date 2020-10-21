Shannon Sharpe on the Warriors looking to trade for Bradley Beal & what it means for LeBron's Lakers | UNDISPUTED

The Golden State Warriors will be back to full strength next season with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson returning from injury.

They also may have another star joining them, with reports saying that Golden State could look to make a deal to acquire the Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal.

Beal averaged more than 30 points and 6 assists last season for Washington.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the proposed trade and what it means for LeBron James.