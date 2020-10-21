Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Shannon Sharpe on the Warriors looking to trade for Bradley Beal & what it means for LeBron's Lakers | UNDISPUTED

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:22s - Published
Shannon Sharpe on the Warriors looking to trade for Bradley Beal & what it means for LeBron's Lakers | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe on the Warriors looking to trade for Bradley Beal & what it means for LeBron's Lakers | UNDISPUTED

The Golden State Warriors will be back to full strength next season with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson returning from injury.

They also may have another star joining them, with reports saying that Golden State could look to make a deal to acquire the Washington Wizards’ Bradley Beal.

Beal averaged more than 30 points and 6 assists last season for Washington.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the proposed trade and what it means for LeBron James.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe on the Warriors looking to trade for Bradley Beal & what it means for LeBron’s Lakers | UNDISPUTED

Shannon Sharpe on the Warriors looking to trade for Bradley Beal & what it means for LeBron’s Lakers | UNDISPUTED The Golden State Warriors will be back to full strength next season with Steph Curry and Klay...
FOX Sports - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Shannon Sharpe on Lakers interest in Dennis Schröder: 'I like this move more than the DeRozan trade' | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe on Lakers interest in Dennis Schröder: 'I like this move more than the DeRozan trade' | UNDISPUTED

Reports were pouring in that the Los Angeles Lakers are close to making a deal for Oklahoma City's Dennis Schroder. The Lakers would reportedly send Danny Green and whoever they select with the 28th..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:02Published
Chris Broussard: Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns poses absolutely no threat to LeBron's Lakers | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Chris Broussard: Chris Paul to the Phoenix Suns poses absolutely no threat to LeBron's Lakers | UNDISPUTED

The Phoenix Suns ended their season on a hot streak going 8-0 in the Orlando Bubble. Now they may be getting more help to kickstart the next season. According to reports, the Suns have been in trade..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:28Published
Shannon Sharpe: Lakers should expect LeBron to miss a few games in beginning of season | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Shannon Sharpe: Lakers should expect LeBron to miss a few games in beginning of season | UNDISPUTED

The NBA Players Reps voted last night to approve plans to begin the season on December 22nd. And according to reports, LeBron James will now support the early start despite not being thrilled with the..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:27Published