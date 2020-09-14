Global  
 

Nigerian forces 'open fire on protesters'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:03s
Nigerians have taken to the streets to protest against SARS, a widely-criticised unit of the police often accused of abuses.


Several shot dead after Nigerian officials open fire on protesters

Several people were shot dead and dozens wounded after Nigerian security forces opened fire at...
Also reported by •WorldNewsNPR


Nigerian Armed Forces Open Fire on Protesters in Lagos, According to Eyewitnesses

Nigerian Armed Forces Open Fire on Protesters in Lagos, According to Eyewitnesses Nigerian armed forces has used brutal measures against the peaceful demonstrators in Lagos, Nigeria....
Also reported by •NPR


Rihanna, Beyoncé and More Stars Send Support to Nigeria Amid Protests

Stars are keeping the protesters in Nigeria in their thoughts. According to The New York Times,...
E! Online - Published


ETA_FTW

Ebz Temi🌍 RT @SkyNews: "They've killed innocent protesters, it is unacceptable" Sky's @Lape_B speaks to a protester at the Nigerian High Commission… 7 seconds ago

RealMibanti

Mibanti ✨ RT @AJEnglish: Armed men open fire at #EndSARS protest site in Nigeria's Lagos as curfew imposed, according to witnesses. Follow the devel… 41 seconds ago

Tolulopeesalawu

Tolulope Salawu RT @SkyNews: Our correspondent @Lape_B says protesters have moved from the Nigerian High Commission to Downing Street where they are are ch… 1 minute ago

BellaLaBomba

꧁ ℑ𝔰𝔞𝔟𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔞 ꧂ RT @JoeWSJ: Tonight Nigerian security forces stormed the most prominent site of the #EndSARS protests in Lagos, firing live rounds & killin… 2 minutes ago


Nigerian soldiers fire at protesters -witnesses [Video]

Nigerian soldiers fire at protesters -witnesses

Soldiers opened fire on Nigerians protesting against police brutality in the Lekki district of the commercial capital Lagos on Tuesday, and at least two people were shot, four witnesses told Reuters...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42
Soldiers open fire on protesters in Nigeria’s Lagos: Witnesses [Video]

Soldiers open fire on protesters in Nigeria’s Lagos: Witnesses

Footage posted on social media shows several hundred people demonstrating, in defiance of a curfew imposed hours earlier by authorities.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:48
Protesters run as police fire rounds of tear gas during clashes in Bogota [Video]

Protesters run as police fire rounds of tear gas during clashes in Bogota

Violent clashes over the death of a man in police custody continued in Bogota, Colombia on Sunday (September 13). Footage shows protesters running as police forces fire rounds of tear gas. At..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:13