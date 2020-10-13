Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

MPs vote against move to support Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
MPs vote against move to support Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign

MPs vote against move to support Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign

England football star Marcus Rashford’s bid to extend free school meals overthe holidays was dealt a blow after MPs voted against the measure.

Labour’smotion, which called for the scheme to be extended over school holidays untilEaster 2021, was defeated by 261 votes to 322 – a majority of 61.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Marcus Rashford Marcus Rashford English association football player

Champions League: Rashford hits winner as Manchester United beat PSG

 Paris: Marcus Rashford once again sank Paris Saint-Germain after netting the decisive goal in a 2-1 Champions League win in the French capital, while Barcelona..
WorldNews

'He can be world class' - Rashford upstages Mbappe in Paris again

 For the second time in less than two years Marcus Rashford steals the headlines in Paris. How good can he be?
BBC News

Late Rashford goal earns Man Utd win at PSG

 Marcus Rashford scores a late winner again as Manchester United start their Champions League campaign with a fine win at Paris St-Germain.
BBC News

Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

Minister confirms South Yorkshire Covid restrictions [Video]

Minister confirms South Yorkshire Covid restrictions

Health minister Edward Argar has confirmed to MPs that South Yorkshire will enter Tier 3 lockdown from one minute past midnight on Saturday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published
Bridget Phillipson: Employment support schemes 'have more holes than a Swiss cheese' [Video]

Bridget Phillipson: Employment support schemes 'have more holes than a Swiss cheese'

The chancellor’s employment support schemes “have more holes than a Swisscheese”, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Bridget Phillipson hasclaimed. Responding, Rishi Sunak told MPs that “we will continue to do what ittakes to protect this economy and people’s livelihoods”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published
Michael Gove: Further Brexit trade talks meaningless unless EU changes position [Video]

Michael Gove: Further Brexit trade talks meaningless unless EU changes position

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said further trade talks would be“meaningless” unless the EU changes its position. In a Commons statementfollowing the conclusion of last week’s European Council summit, he told MPs:“There’s no point in negotiations proceeding as long as the EU sticks withthis position. Such talks would be meaningless and would take us no nearer tofinding a workable solution.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:54Published
Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning [Video]

Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning

Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson's post-Brexit security commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. The former prime minister repeatedly said "what?" in disbelief and appeared to mouth "utter rubbish" as Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove outlined how the UK will be expected to boost its security outside the EU to MPs in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published

England national football team England national football team Men's association football team representing England

Chris Powell on racism: 'That was such a poignant moment'

 England coach Chris Powell says the way the team reacted to racist abuse in a match against Bulgaria in 2019 "was a really huge moment".
BBC News

Problem gambling 'biggest issue' - ex-England captain Adams

 Gambling addiction is the biggest issue among professional sportspeople treated by the Sporting Chance clinic, says founder Tony Adams.
BBC News

Harry Kane: England boss Gareth Southgate says 'we do not risk players'

 England "do not risk players" and captain Harry Kane "has not had an injury", says manager Gareth Southgate.
BBC News
England v Denmark: Match Preview [Video]

England v Denmark: Match Preview

Match preview as England prepare to take on Denmark in a game that could seethem remain top of their Nations League group with a win.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Commons setback fails to deter Marcus Rashford in free school meals campaign

England football star Marcus Rashford vowed to keep campaigning to extend free school meals over the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Number 10 rejects calls from Rashford to provide meals during school holidays

Number 10 has rejected calls from Marcus Rashford to provide free school meals to children during all...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Ministers under increased pressure to U-turn on free school meals

England football star Marcus Rashford warned MPs not to “turn a blind eye” to vulnerable families...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Tweets about this

breakingnewsie

BreakingNews.ie MPs vote against move to support Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign https://t.co/1fQRzu3FIg 10 minutes ago

LewisMcKenzie94

Lewis McKenzie RT @PA: England football star Marcus Rashford’s bid to extend free school meals over the holidays was dealt a blow after MPs voted against… 28 minutes ago

paula_mcintyre

Paula McIntyre MBE @JeanetteOrrey I can't believe this! MPs vote against move to support Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign… https://t.co/LO9TCDzQZh 30 minutes ago

Tulip94727807

Tulip RT @SueScarrott: B*STARDS: MPs vote against move to support #MarcusRashford’s free school meals campaign #FSM This is NOT the end! 😡 https… 52 minutes ago

SueScarrott

Susan Scarrott #3.5% B*STARDS: MPs vote against move to support #MarcusRashford’s free school meals campaign #FSM This is NOT the end! 😡 https://t.co/OVMVInvu6t 1 hour ago

PA

PA Media England football star Marcus Rashford’s bid to extend free school meals over the holidays was dealt a blow after MP… https://t.co/81Y4yCeRvJ 1 hour ago

LynPadley

LynPadley 🌹🌹 Pls follow #RoseCommunityGroup 🌹🌹 RT @referee1965: @PippaCrerar Smart move by Labour. Puts Tory mp's between a rock and a hard place. Support the government and show where… 22 hours ago

Meechelle412

MeechelleMaBelle🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @GrahamMaloney8 @kat_cary Well unless they all move here and register to vote it won’t matter what they do. 🤷‍♀️ Sw… https://t.co/gYIkFBT5bJ 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Ole: Rashford developed into a top striker [Video]

Ole: Rashford developed into a top striker

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Marcus Rashford can be one of the world's best strikers for the next 15 years, with Kylian Mbappe, after scoring the winner for Man Utd vs PSG.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:31Published
Emma Thompson teaming up with soccer star to help hungry school kids [Video]

Emma Thompson teaming up with soccer star to help hungry school kids

Emma Thompson has teamed up with campaigning Manchester United football star Marcus Rashford to call on Britain's government to do more to stop less fortunate kids going hungry.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
'Rashford won't give up anti-poverty campaign' [Video]

'Rashford won't give up anti-poverty campaign'

Marcus Rashford will be aiming to force the government into another U-turn on making free meals available to school children during the holidays, Kaveh Solhekol reports.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:23Published