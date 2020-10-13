MPs vote against move to support Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign

Theresa May sounds no-deal Brexit security warning



Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson's post-Brexit security commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. The former prime minister repeatedly said "what?" in disbelief and appeared to mouth "utter rubbish" as Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove outlined how the UK will be expected to boost its security outside the EU to MPs in the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:32