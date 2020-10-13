MPs vote against move to support Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign

Health minister Edward Argar has confirmed to MPs that South Yorkshire will enter Tier 3 lockdown from one minute past midnight on Saturday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The chancellor’s employment support schemes “have more holes than a Swisscheese”, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Bridget Phillipson hasclaimed. Responding, Rishi Sunak told MPs that “we will continue to do what ittakes to protect this economy and people’s livelihoods”.
Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said further trade talks would be“meaningless” unless the EU changes its position. In a Commons statementfollowing the conclusion of last week’s European Council summit, he told MPs:“There’s no point in negotiations proceeding as long as the EU sticks withthis position. Such talks would be meaningless and would take us no nearer tofinding a workable solution.”
Theresa May poured scorn on Boris Johnson's post-Brexit security commitments as she warned of the dangers of a no-deal scenario. The former prime minister repeatedly said "what?" in disbelief and appeared to mouth "utter rubbish" as Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove outlined how the UK will be expected to boost its security outside the EU to MPs in the House of Commons.