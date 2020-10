Ivanka Trump rallies voters around school choice

Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 02:19s - Published 2 minutes ago

First Daughter Ivanka Trump says her father President Donald Trump will sign more legislation for school choice if re-elected

’BIDEN FOR PRESIDENT FLORIDA’SAYS THEY WILL CONTINUE TO HOSTEVENTS IN SUPPORT OF EARLY INPERSON VOTING.IVANKA TRUMP HERE IN SOUTHWESTFLORIDA TODAY... CAMPAIGNING FORHER FATHER, IN A PUSH TO WIN THEWHITE HOUSE FOR A SECOND TERM.THE ’MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN’RALLY BROUGHT MORE THAN 500TRUMP SUPPORTERS TO FORT MYERS.FOX 4’S RACHEL LOYD’S JOINS ULIVE FROM TOP ROCKER FIELD WHERETHE RALLY WRAPPED UP JUST A FEWHOURS AGO.

RACHEL?IVANKA TRUMP SPENT A LOT OF TIMETALKING ABOUT EDUCATION TODAY.SCHOOL CHOICES IS SOMETHING SHESAYS THE CURRENT ADMINISTRATIONIS CONTINUING TO PUSH.BUT AN EDUCATION EXPERT SAYSTHAT ACTUALLY HARMS MORESTUDENTS THAN HELPS.NATS 13:25:36Vote, vote, voteFIRST DAUGHTER IVANKA TRUMPSPOKE TO SEVERAL HUNDRED PEOPLEAT TOP ROCKER FIELD IN FORTMYERS TODAY.VOTERS SHARED with fox 4 whatBROUGHT THEM OUT.We love Trump.

The platinum planfor black America.

Trump Train!SHE ALSO ACKNOWLEDGED VETERANS.BILL EGGARS SAYS IT WASN’T THEFIRST TIME HE GOT A SHOUT OUTFROM THE FIRST FAMILY.PRESIDENT TRUMP RECOGNIZED HISSON DANIEL EGGARS DURING HISMEMORIAL DAY SPEECH INBALTIMORE.Then I hear Green Beret CaptainDaniel Eggers, and I damn nearfell off my chair.

That’s howsurprised I was.IVANKA TRUMP ALSO BROUGHTATTENTION TO DENISHAMERRIWEATHER.

THE POSTER CHILDFOR THE trump ADMINISTRATION’SPUSH FOR SCHOOL CHOICE.

APROGRAM THAT PROVIDESSCHOLARSHIPS FOR STUDENTS TOATTEND ANY SCHOOLREGARDLESS OFWHERE THEY LIVE.I became the first in my familyto graduate from high school.

Iwent on to receive my undergradand master’s degree.

All of thatwas because I received atax-credit scholarship to go toa private school.BUT THE DIRECTOR OF THEEDUCATION PROGRAM AT FLORIDAGULF COAST UNIVERSITY SAYSALTHOUGH SCHOLARSHIPS SENDSTUDENTS TO PRIVATESCHOOLSSCHOOL CHOICE ACTUALLYTAKES MONEY AWAY FROMNEIGHBORHOOD SCHOOLS.When a student leaves theirneighborhood school, and goesinto a school of choice, thatmoney - that per pupil funding,or a large portion of it followsthat student into the school inwhich that student matriculates.MERRIWEATHER AGREES THERE SHOULDBE MORE FUNDING FOR NEIGHBORHOODSCHOOLS.Those are the failings of ourpublic education system.

Not tosay that the students going topublic schools don’t matter,because they do.IVANKA TRUMP ALSO TALKED ABOUTHER FATHER’S MISSION TO SEC