Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic'

Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trial in Philadelphia Wednesdayon behalf of his former vice president, Joe Biden.

Mr Obama repeatedlyattacked President Donald Trump in his drive in speech: "Look I get that thispresident wants full credit for the economy he inherited, and zero blame forthe pandemic." "Tweeting at the television doesn't fix things," Mr Obamaadded.