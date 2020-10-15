Global  
 

Barack Obama says 'Trump wants zero blame for pandemic'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trial in Philadelphia Wednesdayon behalf of his former vice president, Joe Biden.

Mr Obama repeatedlyattacked President Donald Trump in his drive in speech: "Look I get that thispresident wants full credit for the economy he inherited, and zero blame forthe pandemic." "Tweeting at the television doesn't fix things," Mr Obamaadded.


Former President Obama holds first in-person campaign event for Joe Biden

 Former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail Wednesday, holding his first in-person event for Joe Biden in Philadelphia. Biden is hoping to flip..
CBS News

Race for the White House: Obama delivers cutting take down of Trump

 Former United States President Barack Obama made a blistering and personal speech on behalf of the Democratic ticket in Pennsylvania, just two weeks out from the..
New Zealand Herald

Obama says Trump couldn't 'protect himself' from COVID, has failed to protect the nation

 Former President Barack Obama gave a fiery speech in Philadelphia attacking Trump as incompetent and surrounded by hacks while promoting Joe Biden
USATODAY.com

Obama, in his first live campaign appearance for Biden, rallies voters in Philadelphia.

 Former President Barack Obama is hitting the campaign trail for Joe Biden, with an appearance in Philadelphia today.
NYTimes.com

Biden heavily outspending Trump in the final weeks of the campaign

 CBS News political unit associate producer Sarah Ewall-Wice breaks down how much money the Trump and Biden campaigns had going into October and where they are..
CBS News
Lindsey Graham And Jaime Harrison Are Nearly Tied [Video]

Former state legislator Jaime Harrison is challenging GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham. He is hoping to take Lindsey Graham's spot for US Senate in South Carolina. Graham is one of the most high-profile Republican Senators and a vocal supporter of Trump. Graham is seeking a fourth term to office in 2020, according to Business Insider. Harrison is putting up a formidable fight in deep-red South Carolina, narrowly outpacing Graham.

Credit: Wochit News
CDC sees virus cases rising, vaccine by year end [Video]

The United States is likely to have enough safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines available to inoculate the most vulnerable Americans by the end of 2020, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said on Wednesday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics

LeBron James Says He 'Damn Sure Won’t Go Back And Forth' With President Trump

 LeBron James is vowing NOT to engage in Twitter wars with President Trump before the election ... saying he "damn sure won't go back and forth" with #45. The..
TMZ.com

Obama Mocks Trump’s Chinese Bank Account: ‘They Would’ve Called Me Beijing Barry’

 “Can you imagine if I had a secret Chinese bank account?” the former president asked, referring to a recent Times report, as he returned to the campaign..
NYTimes.com

Barack Obama mocks Donald Trump's calls for he and Joe Biden to be charged with crimes

Barack Obama mocks Donald Trump's calls for he and Joe Biden to be charged with crimes Former US president Barack Obama has hit back at Donald Trump's repeated calls for him to be indicted...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Oh, Snap! Obama Lets Loose On Trump On Campaign Trail [Video]

Democrats saw a sight for sore eyes on Wednesday when former President Barack Obama hit the campaign trail in Philadelphia. They see the former president as a key factor in encouraging Black men,..

Credit: Wochit
Obama: Trump can't even 'protect himself' [Video]

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, stumping for his former VP Joe Biden, said his administration "literally left the White House a pandemic playbook," adding that President Donald Trump "isn't going..

Credit: Reuters Studio
Former President Obama Holding Roundtable Event In North Philadelphia [Video]

Obama is speaking with a group of Black men at the Hank Gathers Community Rec Center.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly