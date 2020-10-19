Big Weekend Ahead For South Florida Voters Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 04:09s - Published 9 minutes ago Big Weekend Ahead For South Florida Voters Early voting in the Sunshine State kicked off to a record-breaking start this week and President Trump will join the millions of Floridians in early voting this weekend. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this VEGAS SYNDICATE 💵©️®️PRO SPORTS BETTING SYNDICATE VERIFIED VIP WINNER #11 ON THE DAY ANOTHER EASY WINNER! TULSA VS. SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS PICK: OVER 30.5✅✅✅✅ ANOT… https://t.co/JUAN40yqFn 1 hour ago Karla Silva RT @MiamiHerald: Floridians are voting in record numbers ahead of Election Day, but President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden can’t… 2 hours ago Miami Herald Floridians are voting in record numbers ahead of Election Day, but President Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden… https://t.co/9W6IsKUGB5 8 hours ago Ismail Taylor-kamara RT @OwlSportsUpdate: After a victory by the Temple Owls over the South Florida Bulls this past weekend, the Owls are getting ready to hit t… 3 days ago OwlSports Update After a victory by the Temple Owls over the South Florida Bulls this past weekend, the Owls are getting ready to hi… https://t.co/J366kfPCiR 3 days ago Glenn Richards FOX 35 Heavy rains and strong storms across south Florida right now ahead of the cold front. Just some light showers and… https://t.co/srNhJkGfxx 1 week ago