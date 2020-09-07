Global  
 

Bigg Boss Highlights : Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were brought back, bit put into the red zone.

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:31s - Published
Shehzad Deol was evicted last night after Sidharth Shukla's team faced defeat.

The toofani seniors- Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth also left the house, making all the contestants emotional.

Later in a turn of events, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were brought back, bit put into the red zone.

The first captaincy task of Boss Boss 14 also begun.


Pavitra Punia Indian actress

Bigg Boss 14 Somvaar Ka Vaar Day 17: Shehzad Goes Invisible; Housemates Divided Into Three Teams [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Somvaar Ka Vaar Day 17: Shehzad Goes Invisible; Housemates Divided Into Three Teams

This time Bigg Boss 14’s Weekend Ka Vaar continued till Monday and it was one of the most unpredictable episodes ever. While Shehzad Deol became the first ‘100% not confirmed contestant’, a special wild card entered the house for Pavitra Punia. In the end, the entire house was divided into three teams led by seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla. Here’s everything that happened in last night’s episode!

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:06Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 5 Highlights: Eijaz Khan Gets Emotional; Rubina Removes ‘Rejected’ Tag [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 5 Highlights: Eijaz Khan Gets Emotional; Rubina Removes ‘Rejected’ Tag

Day 5 in the Bigg Boss 14 house was the most interesting yet. While Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin and Pavitra Punia tried to win the immunity task, Sidharth Shukla got into a war of words with fresher Shehzad Deol. Rubina Dilaik, on the other hand, finally became an ‘accepted’ contestant and entered the house. Fans also got to see a very different side of Eijaz Khan. Here’s everything that happened!

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 06:40Published
Harshvardhan Rane tests positive for coronavirus, Kajal Aggarwal to get married on Oct 30 [Video]

Harshvardhan Rane tests positive for coronavirus, Kajal Aggarwal to get married on Oct 30

Another controversy spikes around Bigg Boss house, ex-contestant, Mahira Sharma claims Pavitra Punia was three-timing while she was dating Paras Chhabra. On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal shares the good news with her fans, reveals she'll be tying the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on 30th October in a private ceremony

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:01Published
Paras Chhabra claims Pavitra Punia is married, Veteran singer Shakti Thakur passes away [Video]

Paras Chhabra claims Pavitra Punia is married, Veteran singer Shakti Thakur passes away

Ex Bigg Boss contestant, Paras Chhabra claims that this season's contestant Pavitra Punia was already married when they started dating. Veteran singer Shakti Thakur, Monali Thakur's father breathed his last after a massive cardiac arrest

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:21Published

Eijaz Khan Eijaz Khan Indian actor

Eijaz Khan Gets Candid About The Industry, Kangana Ranaut And The Lockdown Life [Video]

Eijaz Khan Gets Candid About The Industry, Kangana Ranaut And The Lockdown Life

Watch this super fun live chat with Eijaz Khan where the actor opens up about Bigg Boss 14, favoritism in the industry, working with Kangana Ranaut and his crush on Swara Bhaskar! Also a cameo by Eijaz’s laundry waale Ravi bhaiya and cooker, jo inhone rasode mein chadha diya.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 32:01Published

Sidharth Shukla Sidharth Shukla Indian actor and model

Bigg Boss 14 Day 18: Rubina Wants To Leave The Show; Hina, Gauahar Accuse Sidharth Of Cheating [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 18: Rubina Wants To Leave The Show; Hina, Gauahar Accuse Sidharth Of Cheating

Rubina Dilaik was deeply hurt after Salman Khan referred to her husband Abhinav Shukla as her ‘saamaan’. In last night’s episode, she spoke to Bigg Boss about the same and expressed that she wants to leave the show. Meanwhile, seniors Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan ended up at loggerheads once again after housemates got aggressive in the Game Over task. Here’s everything that happened!

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:21Published
Bigg Boss 14 Day 13 Updates: Seniors Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla lock horns because of Jasmin and Nikki [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 Day 13 Updates: Seniors Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla lock horns because of Jasmin and Nikki

Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli's fight for immunity turns ugly yet again and to add on to the fight, seniors Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla found themselves in the middle of the chaos too. Jasmin Bhasin finally won the immunity but is this the beginning of a bigger clash? Keep watching daily updates with Desimartini to answer all such questions

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:34Published
Bigg Boss 14 | ‘Real game will start once Sidharth, Gauhar & Hina leave’: Dalljiet Kaur [Video]

Bigg Boss 14 | ‘Real game will start once Sidharth, Gauhar & Hina leave’: Dalljiet Kaur

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Dalljiet Kaur spoke about her journey in the popular reality show. She also shared her views regarding Bigg Boss 14 and explained why people have high expectations from this season. Dalljiet also said that the real game in Bigg Boss 14 hasn’t stared yet. According to the actor more will be revealed about the contestants once Gauhar Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan leave the show. Dalljiet also revealed that she enjoys watching Nikki Tamboli and Jasmine. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:45Published

