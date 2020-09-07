Bigg Boss Highlights : Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were brought back, bit put into the red zone.

Shehzad Deol was evicted last night after Sidharth Shukla's team faced defeat.

The toofani seniors- Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth also left the house, making all the contestants emotional.

Later in a turn of events, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were brought back, bit put into the red zone.

The first captaincy task of Boss Boss 14 also begun.