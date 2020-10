Boston University puts changes in place after COVID-19 spike Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 00:52s - Published 3 minutes ago Boston University puts changes in place after COVID-19 spike Boston University is putting changes in place after a spike in COVID-19 cases on campus. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RULES TAKING EFFECT TODAY.TODD?TODD: GOOD MORNING.B.U. IS TAKING ACTION AFTER WHATIT CALLS A WORRISOME SPIKE INCASES OF COVID-19.THE UNIVERSITY REPORTED 34INFECTIONS IN THE LAST WEEK.THAT COMPARES TO EIGHT CASES THEWEEK BEFORE.SO, STARTING TODAY, STUDENTSWILL BE REQUIRED TO HAVE A GREENBADGE, WHICH INDICATES ANEGATIVE TEST, AND THEY WILLNEED THAT BADGE TO ENTER DININGHALLS, THE STUDENT UNION, ANDSEVERAL OTHER PUBLIC SPACES ONCAMPUS.THEY’LL ALSO BE ASKED TO SHOWTHEIR BADGES MORE OFTEN BYFACULTY AND STAFF.B.U. SAYS THE INCREASE IN CASESIS LINKED TO SOCIAL GATHERINGSAND PERSONAL TRAVEL, SOMETHINGTHE UNIVERSITY HAS CONTINUED TOASK STUDENTS AND STAFF TO AVOID.REPORTING LIVE A





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources University of Michigan Students "Stay In Place" Amid COVID-19 Cases



County health authorities issued an emergency stay-in-place order for University of Michigan. Undergrad students have been found to make up more than 60% of local COVID-19 cases. It’s meant to slow.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:37 Published 9 hours ago University Of Michigan COVID Order



The Washtenaw County Health Department in Michigan has issued a stay-in-place order for students at the University of Michigan until Election Day due to the surge of coronavirus cases. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 00:11 Published 1 day ago Boston University Tightens Coronavirus Restrictions Because Of Increase In Cases



Boston University is making changes after seeing its highest 7-day average of positive Covid-19 tests. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:27 Published 2 days ago