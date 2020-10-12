Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rishi Sunak: Tier 2 firms eligible for cash grants

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:34s - Published
Rishi Sunak: Tier 2 firms eligible for cash grants

Rishi Sunak: Tier 2 firms eligible for cash grants

Chancelllor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak announced that businesses in Tier 2areas will receive further financial support.

He told MPs: “First, I amintroducing a new grant scheme for businesses impacted by Tier 2 restrictions,even if they aren’t legally closed.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer

Chancellor: New help will make 'a significant difference' [Video]

Chancellor: New help will make 'a significant difference'

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said the new financial measures he announced today for Tier 2 coronavirus alert areas will make "a significant difference" to jobs and businesses. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:17Published
Chancellor announces financial help for Tier 2 businesses [Video]

Chancellor announces financial help for Tier 2 businesses

Rishi Sunak has announced that businesses in Tier 2 coronavirus alert areas which have been hit by the restrictions will be eligible for cash grants of up to £2,100 a month, a move which will primarily benefit the hospitality, accommodation and leisure sectors, During his statement to the House of Commons the chancellor also said the Job Support Scheme will be made more generous, with employer contributions reduced and the minimum hours requirement also cut. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:27Published

New government Covid scheme to pay up to half of wages

 Chancellor Rishi Sunak increases support for firms and workers as lockdown restrictions spread.
BBC News

Rishi Sunak expected to increase tier 2 jobs support

 The hospitality industry has described tier 2's restrictions as the "worst of all worlds".
BBC News

Member of parliament Representative of the voters to a parliament

MPs vote against move to support Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign [Video]

MPs vote against move to support Marcus Rashford’s free school meals campaign

England football star Marcus Rashford’s bid to extend free school meals overthe holidays was dealt a blow after MPs voted against the measure. Labour’smotion, which called for the scheme to be extended over school holidays untilEaster 2021, was defeated by 261 votes to 322 – a majority of 61.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Minister confirms South Yorkshire Covid restrictions [Video]

Minister confirms South Yorkshire Covid restrictions

Health minister Edward Argar has confirmed to MPs that South Yorkshire will enter Tier 3 lockdown from one minute past midnight on Saturday. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:32Published
Bridget Phillipson: Employment support schemes 'have more holes than a Swiss cheese' [Video]

Bridget Phillipson: Employment support schemes 'have more holes than a Swiss cheese'

The chancellor’s employment support schemes “have more holes than a Swisscheese”, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Bridget Phillipson hasclaimed. Responding, Rishi Sunak told MPs that “we will continue to do what ittakes to protect this economy and people’s livelihoods”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published
Michael Gove: Further Brexit trade talks meaningless unless EU changes position [Video]

Michael Gove: Further Brexit trade talks meaningless unless EU changes position

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said further trade talks would be“meaningless” unless the EU changes its position. In a Commons statementfollowing the conclusion of last week’s European Council summit, he told MPs:“There’s no point in negotiations proceeding as long as the EU sticks withthis position. Such talks would be meaningless and would take us no nearer tofinding a workable solution.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:54Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for Treasury Questions [Video]

Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for Treasury Questions

Chancellor Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for the House of Commons where he will face Treasury Questions amid criticism over the government's financial support package for Covid affected..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:30Published
Chancellor warns second national lockdown would cause ‘permanent damage’ [Video]

Chancellor warns second national lockdown would cause ‘permanent damage’

Rishi Sunak has warned a second national lockdown would create “significantdamage” to people’s lives and livelihoods. The Chancellor took a firm stanceagainst a nationwide shutdown, claiming such..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
PM announces three-tier Covid-19 restriction system: Round Up [Video]

PM announces three-tier Covid-19 restriction system: Round Up

All you need to know as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces new Covid-19restrictions alongside Professor Chris Whitty and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:06Published