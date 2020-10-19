Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Chancellor announces financial help for Tier 2 businesses

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 03:27s - Published
Chancellor announces financial help for Tier 2 businesses

Chancellor announces financial help for Tier 2 businesses

Rishi Sunak has announced that businesses in Tier 2 coronavirus alert areas which have been hit by the restrictions will be eligible for cash grants of up to £2,100 a month, a move which will primarily benefit the hospitality, accommodation and leisure sectors, During his statement to the House of Commons the chancellor also said the Job Support Scheme will be made more generous, with employer contributions reduced and the minimum hours requirement also cut.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rishi Sunak Rishi Sunak British Conservative politician, Chancellor of the Exchequer

New government Covid scheme to pay up to half of wages

 Chancellor Rishi Sunak increases support for firms and workers as lockdown restrictions spread.
BBC News

Rishi Sunak expected to increase tier 2 jobs support

 The hospitality industry has described tier 2's restrictions as the "worst of all worlds".
BBC News
Bridget Phillipson: Employment support schemes 'have more holes than a Swiss cheese' [Video]

Bridget Phillipson: Employment support schemes 'have more holes than a Swiss cheese'

The chancellor’s employment support schemes “have more holes than a Swisscheese”, shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Bridget Phillipson hasclaimed. Responding, Rishi Sunak told MPs that “we will continue to do what ittakes to protect this economy and people’s livelihoods”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:33Published
Chancellor defends Covid support for Manchester [Video]

Chancellor defends Covid support for Manchester

Chancellor Rishi Sunak defends the support given to Greater Manchester amid resistance from the region to accept Tier 3 restrictions to deal with rising Covid-19 cases. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:26Published

House of Commons of the United Kingdom House of Commons of the United Kingdom Lower house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom

Deputy Labour leader accused of ‘scum’ insult during debate [Video]

Deputy Labour leader accused of ‘scum’ insult during debate

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner was engulfed in a row as she was accused of calling a Tory MP "scum" during a Covid-19 debate in the House of Commons. Conservative MP Chris Clarkson said the insult was hurled at him after he insinuated that members of the shadow front bench believe the pandemic is a "good crisis" to exploit. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:28Published
Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQs [Video]

Boris Johnson departs 10 Downing Street ahead of PMQs

Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister's Questions at the House of Commons. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published
Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for Treasury Questions [Video]

Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for Treasury Questions

Chancellor Rishi Sunak departs Downing Street for the House of Commons where he will face Treasury Questions amid criticism over the government's financial support package for Covid affected regions. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:30Published
Hancock: 15-minute coronavirus tests ‘show real promise’ [Video]

Hancock: 15-minute coronavirus tests ‘show real promise’

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has told the House of Commons that the Government is "ramping up our ability" to produce the next generation of Covid-19 tests that can produce results in “15 minutes”. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:02Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Boris Johnson hosts Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi [Video]

Boris Johnson hosts Iraqi PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has welcomed his Iraqi counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to 10 Downing Street. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:10Published
Minister: ‘Fingers crossed’ we will get a Brexit deal [Video]

Minister: ‘Fingers crossed’ we will get a Brexit deal

Home Office minister Kit Malthouse has talked up the chances of a trade deal with the EU, saying he was “hopeful”, but remained adamant that the UK “can function without a deal" in terms of post-Brexit security arrangements. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:04Published
Minister: People should check area's Covid restrictions [Video]

Minister: People should check area's Covid restrictions

Minister for crime and policing Kit Malthouse has said it is important that people inform themselves about the coronavirus regulations in their areas. When asked about comments made by assistant chief constable Owen Weatherill, who said the new tier system was confusing, Mr Malthouse said the different rules can seem "complicated". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:57Published

Tweets about this

TOFnews

Toffee News Chancellor announces financial help for Tier 2 businesses https://t.co/PGNWCLbXJF 32 seconds ago