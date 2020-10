More Than 1,500 Human Bones Discovered at Historical Graves in Japan Veuer - Duration: 00:37s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:37s - Published More Than 1,500 Human Bones Discovered at Historical Graves in Japan Over 1,500 human bones were unearthed as an historical grave site was discovered in Osaka, Japan. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Over 1,500 Human Bones Discovered at Historical Graves in Japan



Over 1,500 human bones were unearthed as an historical grave site was discovered in Osaka, Japan. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:38 Published on August 26, 2020