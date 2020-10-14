Global  
 

US election: Who is winning the swing states?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
A look at whether Joe Biden or Donald Trump is winning the key swing statesahead of the US presidential election.


Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

What to expect from Trump and Biden’s final presidential debate

 CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" with what to expect from Thursday night's final presidential debate.
CBS News

Obama speaks at campaign event for Biden in Pennsylvania, lashes out at Trump

 In his first in-person campaign event for Joe Biden, former President Obama called out President Trump's coronavirus response. In a series of blistering..
CBS News

Eye Opener: Trump, Obama knock each other in dueling rallies

 President Trump and former President Obama criticized each other at dueling rallies in battleground states, with the latter speaking out at his first in-person..
CBS News

The Countdown: Parkland compassion, Rudy Giuliani and LeBron's plea

 An old Joe Biden hug is making people cry and the love for Donald Trump at his rallies is real.
BBC News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

U.S. approves $1.8 billion Taiwan arms sale [Video]

U.S. approves $1.8 billion Taiwan arms sale

China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday the United States' approval of a potential $1.8 billion arms sale to Taiwan would have a major impact on Sino-U.S. ties, and China will make the necessary response as the situation develops. Francis Maguire reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics

Maine race key to flipping control of U.S. Senate

 Sara Gideon was leading a local town council less than a decade ago, but the Democrat is tapping anger with President Donald Trump and Sen. Susan Collin's vote..
USATODAY.com

What are the key swing states in the 2020 election, and who is leading the battleground polls?


Telegraph.co.uk - Published

Half of Swing States Face Cybersecurity Issues Heading Into Election

A study released Wednesday found that half of traditional swing states face cybersecurity challenges...
Newsmax - Published

Trump, Biden campaigns prioritize swing state Pennsylvania two weeks before presidential election

With time running out before the presidential election, the Trump and Biden campaigns are turning...
CBS News - Published


Carl Robinson @TennilleBurton @HollyCabot @RealJamesWoods Yes but closer to the election the polls narrowed to about 5/4. Think C… https://t.co/8ffr0XFmIY 12 hours ago

Venezuelan fisherman #WAP4ALL @ilumminaughty @briebriejoy @brandongmz7 @KyleKulinski Oh your democracy should have proportional voting in a multi… https://t.co/NII8ecqwpc 13 hours ago

Abdalrahman Amer @dibella_mr Trump is trying to win a swing state which is Arizona. Swing states are any state that could be won by… https://t.co/MB45tIsDFc 16 hours ago

AMONG US DISCORD KRYPTONITE @Prellim31 @realDonaldTrump being beaten badly by who? Dems are supposed to be +31 in early voting even tho republi… https://t.co/L0IwU29Dlm 1 day ago

sharonwhotweets @UWMoose @Amy_Siskind Yes, for sure. But if trump seems to be in the lead after election day, before all of the mai… https://t.co/mf22jlWVF6 1 day ago

The Prognosticator The numbers for @realDonaldTrump has definitely been improving this last week. His odds of winning re-election now… https://t.co/kew1MkmWZZ 2 days ago

Curtis Clark @HuffPostPol Election night, like in 2016, the realization he did it again will be shocking to so many.This is an e… https://t.co/D4Ki1RRja6 2 days ago

New Cameroon Views US election polls tracker: who is leading in the swing states? https://t.co/TD5vYZmHdT #USA 2 days ago


Obama Returns to the Campaign Trail For Biden [Video]

Obama Returns to the Campaign Trail For Biden

Barack Obama hits the campaign trail for Joe Biden. Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more.

Credit: Veuer
13 days until the Presidential Election [Video]

13 days until the Presidential Election

We're now 13 days away from Election Day, and today President Trump is staying busy visiting key swing states. But former Vice President Joe Biden is off the campaign trail today prepping for the final..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Supreme Court OKs Election Day Mail-In Ballots To Count In Pennsylvania [Video]

Supreme Court OKs Election Day Mail-In Ballots To Count In Pennsylvania

Business Insider reports that the Supreme Court will allow Pennsylvania to count mail-in ballots received up to three days after Election Day. According to the New York Times, this is a win for..

Credit: Wochit