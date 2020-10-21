CDC Releases New COVID-19 Guidelines
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new coronavirus guidelines on who is considered a “close contact” of a person infected with COVID-19.
ArthurPotatoeHammer https://t.co/Gb3ep4e7tu
OEHS Experts Clear Up the Confusion and Urge Businesses to Adopt Practical COVID-19 Guideli… https://t.co/sLRq4XbOmp 2 hours ago
NHF @ASH_hematology released new guidelines to help clinicians prevent serious blood clotting complications affecting C… https://t.co/EHBUTg0mwY 3 hours ago
Emmy RT @_Eric_Reinhart: Urgent report from @ewang422 @WesternBruce at @theNASEM.
Decarcerating Correctional Facilities during COVID-19: Advanc… 12 hours ago
Dr. Modeane Walker Houston releases Halloween guidelines for the city amid COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/jtTydvHZbe via @houstonchron 14 hours ago
Digi International @SmartSenseHQ, Digi's IoT Solutions division, today announced its monitoring solutions meet guidelines from the U.S… https://t.co/Jj7w01tdUi 18 hours ago
sgbush21 RT @NCSBE: Early Voting Tip 4: Voters are strongly encouraged to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and adhere to social distancing guidelines… 20 hours ago
WGRZ The Town of Amherst released guidelines to help families enjoy Halloween safely due to COVID-19 whether or not they… https://t.co/qsqYQCoKsm 1 day ago
Joseph Hucks KTLA Los Angeles: CA releases guidelines allowing larger theme parks to reopen once county is in least-restrictive… https://t.co/rTMslDXMga 1 day ago
CDC redefines 'close contact'The CDC is redefining what it means to be in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Its original guidelines state being within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more counts as..
New CDC Definition Of COVID-19 'Close Contact'The US CDC has released new COVID-19 guidelines.
They have redefined what is considered “close contact” in regards to being around people with COVID-19.
The previous definition stated anyone..
University of Michigan Students "Stay In Place" Amid COVID-19 CasesCounty health authorities issued an emergency stay-in-place order for University of Michigan.
Undergrad students have been found to make up more than 60% of local COVID-19 cases.
It’s meant to slow..