CDC Releases New COVID-19 Guidelines

CDC Releases New COVID-19 Guidelines

CDC Releases New COVID-19 Guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has new coronavirus guidelines on who is considered a “close contact” of a person infected with COVID-19.


New Normal Halloween Guidelines by the CDC

New Normal Halloween Guidelines by the CDC Pandemic Halloween is truly going to be different from a typical Halloween. The CDC has released 2020...
CDC redefines 'close contact' [Video]

CDC redefines 'close contact'

The CDC is redefining what it means to be in close contact with someone who has COVID-19. Its original guidelines state being within six feet of an infected person for 15 minutes or more counts as..

New CDC Definition Of COVID-19 'Close Contact' [Video]

New CDC Definition Of COVID-19 'Close Contact'

The US CDC has released new COVID-19 guidelines. They have redefined what is considered “close contact” in regards to being around people with COVID-19. The previous definition stated anyone..

University of Michigan Students "Stay In Place" Amid COVID-19 Cases [Video]

University of Michigan Students "Stay In Place" Amid COVID-19 Cases

County health authorities issued an emergency stay-in-place order for University of Michigan. Undergrad students have been found to make up more than 60% of local COVID-19 cases. It’s meant to slow..

