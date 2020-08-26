CDC Changes COVID-19 Guidelines For Close Contact
The new definition includes exposures adding up to a total of 15 minutes spent 6 feet or closer to an infected person.
Beshear Calls CDC's New COVID-19 Testing Guidelines 'Bad Policy'Kentucky's governor is expressing his disapproval of new COVID-19 testing guidelines recently published by the CDC that say not everyone who has been in close contact with a COVID-19 patient needs to..
CDC Releases New COVID-19 Testing GuidelinesThe new guidelines raise the bar on who should get tested, advising that some people without symptoms probably don't need it -- even if they've been in close contact with an infected person.
CDC Changes COVID-19 Testing, Quarantine Guidance, But Some Question The UpdatesThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is doing a 180 on its guidance for COVID testing and quarantines, even if a person comes in close contact with someone who has it; CBS2's Jessica Moore..