The UK has reported 810,467 coronavirus cases and 44,347 deaths, up by 189from the previous day.

[email protected] #Coronavirus | Latest numbers and developments The number of positive #coronavirus cases reported from India now s… https://t.co/XFEw1ydgWb 12 hours ago

garrett 👻 anywho, addressing the “i think the numbers are inflated” belief: why? what motivation do governments have for maki… https://t.co/54Z9KCWWvW 7 hours ago

Laurie Garrett 5/ Dallas County in TX is now, “back to the highest numbers that we’ve seen since August.” "The newly reported cas… https://t.co/ytvkhbj4He 3 hours ago

Sean Previl #NEW : Ontario's latest #COVID19 numbers: 841 new cases, increasing total confirmed to 67,527 9 new deaths, raising… https://t.co/9YlkJWhOgy 3 hours ago

Tim White #Greece also suffered its worst ever #Coronavirus death toll today. 15 #Covid19 patients died in the last 24 hours… https://t.co/RkwPSlxZuN 1 hour ago

Vasudevan Venugopal واسودیون وینوگوپال Covid Watch: Numbers and Developments The number of reported coronavirus cases from India stood at 77,50,175 at th… https://t.co/F5ovn7Dh79 1 hour ago

[email protected] Covid Watch: Numbers and Developments The number of reported coronavirus cases from India stood at 77,50,175 at th… https://t.co/7ShL2BwYZv 55 minutes ago

daryn RT @Laurie_Garrett : 5/ Dallas County in TX is now, “back to the highest numbers that we’ve seen since August.” "The newly reported cases b… 29 seconds ago