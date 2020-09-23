Global  
 

Barnier greeted by 'Trump' as he arrives for Brexit talks

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:21s - Published
Barnier greeted by 'Trump' as he arrives for Brexit talks

Barnier greeted by 'Trump' as he arrives for Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier was greeted by a Donald Trump impersonator as he arrived for Brexit trade talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost in London this afternoon.

Report by Blairm.

Michel Barnier Michel Barnier French politician and EU negotiator

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

David Frost, Baron Frost British civil servant

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

London London Capital of the United Kingdom

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

