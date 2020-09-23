Barnier greeted by 'Trump' as he arrives for Brexit talks

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier told reporters that it was "very important" to be back negotiating a trade deal and "every day counts" as he arrived in London for talks with his UK counterpart Lord Frost. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Home Office minister Kit Malthouse has talked up the chances of a trade deal with the EU, saying he was "hopeful", but remained adamant that the UK "can function without a deal" in terms of post-Brexit security arrangements.
Alabama Sen. Doug Jones is the only Democratic Senator from the Deep South. Jones is running against Tommy Tuberville. In December 2017 Jones narrowly won a special election to replace former Sen. Jeff Sessions. Now, he faces much tougher odds against Tuberville. Tuberville is a former Auburn University football coach. He has earned President Donald Trump's endorsement. He easily defeated Sessions in a July runoff
The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved President Donald Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime Supreme Court seat despite a Democratic boycott, clearing the way for a final Senate confirmation vote planned for Monday. This video produced by Jonah Green.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit.Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to set out whethertrade talks with the European Union should continue after his deadline forreaching an agreement passed without a deal in place. Lord Frost, BorisJohnson’s Europe sherpa, said the UK was “disappointed” by the outcome of aEuropean Union summit in which the bloc signalled it was willing to continuetrade negotiations but called on Britain to make the next move.
CCTV of an alleged people-smuggling trip shown in case where a group ofVietnamese people suffocated in a sweltering sealed container as it wastransported from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex. On October 23 lastyear, a group of Vietnamese people suffocated in a sweltering sealed containeras it was transported from Zeebrugge in Belgium to Purfleet in Essex. Thetragedy allegedly followed two similar people-smuggling runs, the court hasheard. CCTV of the alleged successful people-smuggling trip. On the eveningOctober 17 last year, driver Eamonn Harrison was captured on film as hedropped off a trailer, allegedly containing the biscuits and migrants, at theport of Zeebrugge. This video has been shown at the Old Bailey, London, duringthe trial of four men - Gheorghe Nica, Eamonn Harrison, Christopher Kennedyand Valentin Calota - for being part of an alleged people-smuggling ringlinked to the death of 39 migrants in a lorry in Essex.
Hospitals in Liverpool are treating more coronavirus patients than they were during the peak of the first wave of the pandemic, Dr Tristan Cope, medical director of Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Trust, said as he warned that numbers were continuing to rise.
"We apologise for letting down our community", said a Facebook spokesperson after the company admitted that Instagram posts in support of #EndSARS were incorrectly labeled as misleading.View on euronews
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier arrived in London on Thursday evening, ahead of talks with Sir David Frost on post-Brexit trade between the UK and European Union on Friday.