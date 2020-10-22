George Floyd officer

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 4 minutes ago

But kept another against the former minneapolis police officer who knelt on george floyd's neck.

L3: nation view white one murder charge dismissed against former officer in george floyd case more seri ... the judge announced today the third-degree murder charge against derek chauvin was being thrown out... but the second-degree murder charge and manslaughter charge against chauvin remains.

The judge also denied defense requests to dismiss the aiding and abetting counts against three other former officers involved in the death of floyd.

Floyd.... who was black... died may 25 after chauvin pressed his knee on his neck while he was on the ground in handcuffs and telling the officers he couldn't breathe.

L3: nation view white edward snowden granted