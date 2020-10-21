President Trump Releases Raw Footage Of '60 Minutes' Interview Ahead Of CBS Broadcast

As mainstream media outlets reported that he stormed out of an interview with 60 Minutes’ Leslie...

President Donald Trump posted full, unedited interviews that he and Vice President Mike Pence did...

President Trump on Thursday violated an agreement with CBS News and released the White House's...

Zhivago of Tookland RT @TheLastRefuge2 : President Trump Releases the Raw Footage of 60 Minutes Interview With “Bias, Hatred, Rude” Lesley Stahl… https://t.co/M… 21 minutes ago

Oklahoma RT @PaulLeeTeeks : BREAKING: in response to President Trump releasing video of the interview with Leslie Stahl that he walked out on - 60 Mi… 21 minutes ago

KMOX St. Louis News In an unprecedented move, President Trump released a large chunk of the 60 Minutes interview on social media -- day… https://t.co/SCILCQ6Cvz 12 minutes ago