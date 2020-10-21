First Look at Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' Interviews | THR News

CBS News shared sneak peeks at President Trump and Joe Biden's individual '60 Minutes' interviews prior to Sunday's airing, before Trump released his own footage from his interview with Lesley Stahl .

AOC slays imposters on Twitch to get out the vote and the scene in the most segregated US city.

President Trump on Thursday violated an agreement with CBS News and released the White House's recording of an interview with "60 Minutes," three days ahead of..

President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday. AP's White House reporter, Jonathan Lemire..

President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will go head to head on the debate stage for the final time Thursday night. Larry Sabato, director..

President Trump and Joe Biden will have their microphones muted for parts of tonight's presidential debate. Susan Page, the Washington bureau chief at USA Today..

President Donald Trump posted full, unedited interviews that he and Vice President Mike Pence did with "60 Minutes" on Facebook on Thursday before the show's..

President Trump and Joe Biden will face off in their final debate tonight. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined CBSN from Nashville with what to..

Richard Reynolds (☭☭Dracula or Count Orlock☭☭) RT @jackiembouvier : Look, I don't want Trump to win. I understand how horrible he is. I've been talking about it since he first ran. And I… 2 hours ago

marian schilling @RepDougCollins @JoeBiden Take it to the Supreme Court like the taxes tRump refuses to show! $750 is what tRump pa… https://t.co/J1R9VFuqzi 1 hour ago

@NorthJerseyNews.com Before tonight last Presidential Debate, read https://t.co/hXJiFZtZDy's look at the first debate between President… https://t.co/ttSQDhXUEB 1 hour ago

Lurabyss @ShlomoIndiana Let's look at just the first 6 months of the Trump Presidency... (Compared to Biden's entire politic… https://t.co/IVJn74u3ad 1 hour ago

rabidwvufan🌊 RT @aravosis : CNN just showed a series of clips of Joe Biden at the first debate telling Trump to shut up, that he’s a clown, and to be qui… 52 minutes ago

luvcats13 ⁦ @realDonaldTrump ⁩’s foreign policy style is erratic &depends on how much of a”good relationship”HE has with a fore… https://t.co/QreMxoBGZT 45 minutes ago

(Hillary Voter / Biden voter) C Bean RT @JoyceWhiteVance : I'm just taking a quick first look at this, but it appears that Trump is making it possible to fire federal employees… 32 minutes ago