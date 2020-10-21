Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First Look at Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' Interviews | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 02:08s - Published
First Look at Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' Interviews | THR News

First Look at Trump and Biden's '60 Minutes' Interviews | THR News

CBS News shared sneak peeks at President Trump and Joe Biden's individual '60 Minutes' interviews prior to Sunday's airing, before Trump released his own footage from his interview with Lesley Stahl.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

What to expect from final presidential debate tonight

 President Trump and Joe Biden will face off in their final debate tonight. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined CBSN from Nashville with what to..
CBS News

'Bias, hatred and rudeness': Trump posts unedited '60 Minutes' interview before it airs

 President Donald Trump posted full, unedited interviews that he and Vice President Mike Pence did with "60 Minutes" on Facebook on Thursday before the show's..
New Zealand Herald

Former debate moderator Susan Page responds to new mute feature at tonight's debate

 President Trump and Joe Biden will have their microphones muted for parts of tonight's presidential debate. Susan Page, the Washington bureau chief at USA Today..
CBS News

Twitter and White House deny claims that researcher hacked Trump’s account

 Photo by Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

A security researcher claims he hacked President Donald Trump’s Twitter account earlier this month,..
The Verge

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Trump and Biden in tight race in swing states ahead of final debate

 President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will go head to head on the debate stage for the final time Thursday night. Larry Sabato, director..
CBS News

AP Reporter: Stakes are higher in final debate

 President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday. AP's White House reporter, Jonathan Lemire..
USATODAY.com

Lesley Stahl Lesley Stahl American journalist

Trump administration violates agreement, releases "60 Minutes" interview footage

 President Trump on Thursday violated an agreement with CBS News and released the White House's recording of an interview with "60 Minutes," three days ahead of..
CBS News

The Countdown: AOC on Twitch, Lesley Stahl and Obama's inspiration

 AOC slays imposters on Twitch to get out the vote and the scene in the most segregated US city.
BBC News

Tweets about this

biden_voter

(Hillary Voter / Biden voter) C Bean RT @JoyceWhiteVance: I'm just taking a quick first look at this, but it appears that Trump is making it possible to fire federal employees… 32 minutes ago

luvcats13

luvcats13 ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩’s foreign policy style is erratic &depends on how much of a”good relationship”HE has with a fore… https://t.co/QreMxoBGZT 45 minutes ago

AmyAyers16

rabidwvufan🌊 RT @aravosis: CNN just showed a series of clips of Joe Biden at the first debate telling Trump to shut up, that he’s a clown, and to be qui… 52 minutes ago

BelugaJam

Henry M Bart @politicalfan00 @mbalm85 @ojaiwinners @benshapiro Your first example isn’t a poll, it’s a model. There’s a differen… https://t.co/9n3UW9vtbU 1 hour ago

Lurabyss

Lurabyss @ShlomoIndiana Let's look at just the first 6 months of the Trump Presidency... (Compared to Biden's entire politic… https://t.co/IVJn74u3ad 1 hour ago

NorthJerseyNew1

@NorthJerseyNews.com Before tonight last Presidential Debate, read https://t.co/hXJiFZtZDy's look at the first debate between President… https://t.co/ttSQDhXUEB 1 hour ago

marian807

marian schilling @RepDougCollins @JoeBiden Take it to the Supreme Court like the taxes tRump refuses to show! $750 is what tRump pa… https://t.co/J1R9VFuqzi 1 hour ago

Richard53386504

Richard Reynolds (☭☭Dracula or Count Orlock☭☭) RT @jackiembouvier: Look, I don't want Trump to win. I understand how horrible he is. I've been talking about it since he first ran. And I… 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

How Trump's Interviews On Fox Measure Up To How Many He's Given To All Other Outlets [Video]

How Trump's Interviews On Fox Measure Up To How Many He's Given To All Other Outlets

Poll after poll suggests that President Donald Trump is a clear underdog against former Vice President Joe Biden. As his popularity with the American people wanes, the President has retreated deeper..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Who Is Hunter Biden? [Video]

Who Is Hunter Biden?

Hunter Biden is the son of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Hunter is currently at the center of a New York post article based on purported juicy emails and photos. The photos were found on a..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
Trump cut short '60 Minutes' interview with Lesley Stahl and threatened to leak clips [Video]

Trump cut short '60 Minutes' interview with Lesley Stahl and threatened to leak clips

President Trump cut short an interview with '60 Minutes' correspondent Lesley Stahl and threatened to leak the session before its Oct. 25 airing.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:55Published