Dozens Rally For Amy Coney Barrett

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:45s
A few dozen people gathered in Downtown Pittsburgh to show their support for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.


Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination approved by Senate judiciary committee despite Democrat boycott

Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination has been approved by the Senate judiciary committee,...
PinkNews - Published

Women’s March Protesters Rally Against Trump, Amy Coney Barrett: ‘Women Are Going to Decide This Election’

Women’s March Protesters Rally Against Trump, Amy Coney Barrett: ‘Women Are Going to Decide This Election’ Women’s Marches are taking place in hundreds of American cities on Saturday, including New York...
The Wrap - Published

Amy Coney Barrett won't say if climate change is human caused, stating she's not 'competent to opine' on the matter

Amy Coney Barrett won't say if climate change is human caused, stating she's not 'competent to opine' on the matter Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday would not say whether climate change is caused...
WorldNews - Published


Amy Coney Barrett pushed to full senate [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett pushed to full senate

The Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination to the full senate. That sets up a final confirmation vote on Monday.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:21Published
Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Barrett's Supreme Court Nomination [Video]

Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Barrett's Supreme Court Nomination

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court on Thursday, clearing the way for a full Senate vote in the week before the election.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:32Published
Senate panel approves Trump court pick over Dem boycott [Video]

Senate panel approves Trump court pick over Dem boycott

The Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved President Donald Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime Supreme Court seat despite a Democratic boycott, clearing..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:02Published