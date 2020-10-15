Dozens Rally For Amy Coney Barrett
A few dozen people gathered in Downtown Pittsburgh to show their support for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
squirrelkestrel RT @jilevin: As hundreds gather for Women's March to protest Trump and Barrett's nomination, dozens expected to rally in support https://t.… 3 days ago
amin ahmad RT @katalin_pota: As hundreds gather for Women’s March to protest Trump and Barrett’s nomination, dozens expected to rally in support #Smar… 5 days ago
BetterWorld #BLM#TrumpOwnsEveryDeath RT @RedTRaccoon: As hundreds gather for Women's March to protest Trump and Barrett's nomination, dozens expected to rally in support
https… 5 days ago
MegOhm-vote blue no matter who-Wirebiter RT @ladyred1956: As hundreds gather for Women’s March to protest Trump and Barrett’s nomination, dozens expected to rally in support #Smart… 5 days ago
🌊☧☧☧ RLT ☧☧☧🌊🆘 RT @Libertea2012: As hundreds gather for Women's March to protest Trump and Barrett's nomination, dozens expected to rally in support https… 5 days ago
Norm Abookire RT @lian_yamouer: As hundreds gather for Women’s March to protest Trump and Barrett’s nomination, dozens expected to rally in support https… 5 days ago
Winter_Thur RT @Kalaax008: As hundreds gather for Women’s March to protest Trump and Barrett’s nomination, dozens expected to rally in support #SmartNe… 5 days ago
Lian Yamouer As hundreds gather for Women’s March to protest Trump and Barrett’s nomination, dozens expected to rally in support… https://t.co/PktKXvFvXg 5 days ago
Amy Coney Barrett pushed to full senateThe Senate Judiciary Committee advanced Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination to the full senate. That sets up a final confirmation vote on Monday.
Senate Judiciary Committee Approves Barrett's Supreme Court NominationThe Senate Judiciary Committee approved Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court on Thursday, clearing the way for a full Senate vote in the week before the election.
Senate panel approves Trump court pick over Dem boycottThe Republican-led U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday approved President Donald Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to a lifetime Supreme Court seat despite a Democratic boycott, clearing..