Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How might the Six Nations pan out?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:12s - Published
How might the Six Nations pan out?

How might the Six Nations pan out?

The 2020 Six Nations will resume on Saturday.

We take a look at how thingsmight pan out with Ireland hosting Italy on Saturday, followed by Walesentertaining Scotland, England visiting Italy and Ireland travelling to Francethe following weekend..


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Six Nations Championship Six Nations Championship Annual international rugby union competition

Six Nations 2020: Fixtures, title permutations and catch-up as tournament returns

 The longest Six Nations in history is finally set to resume - what are the fixtures, who can win the title and how can you follow the matches?
BBC News

Italy Italy Country in southern Europe

The battle over Mt Blanc: Italy angered by France's 'invasion' of its alpine territory

 An icy chill has descended over relations between Italy and France over who owns Mont Blanc – or, to the Italians, Monte Bianco.The diplomatic spat stems from..
New Zealand Herald

Rare green puppy 'Pistachio' born in Italy

 The puppy was part of a five-dog litter born at a farm on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia.
BBC News

A green puppy was born in Italy

 The farmer who owns the pup appropriately named him Pistachio.
CBS News

Will cruise ships return to Venice?

 Pressure is mounting on the Italian authorities to decide on the future of cruise ships in Venice.
BBC News

Ireland Ireland Island in north-west Europe divided into the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland

Ireland’s second nationwide lockdown comes into force [Video]

Ireland’s second nationwide lockdown comes into force

Ireland is facing the toughest set of restrictions for six weeks as it entersa second lockdown. The entire country moved to the highest level ofrestrictions under the Government’s five-tiered framework. In doing so it hasbecome the first country in Europe to re-impose a nationwide lockdown in aneffort to tackle the record number of cases over recent weeks. The strictmeasures will remain in place until December 1.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:53Published
Ireland first EU country to re-enter lockdown [Video]

Ireland first EU country to re-enter lockdown

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:39Published

Covid-19 coronavirus: Ireland focuses on Christmas as it enters new lockdown

 Ireland is already focused on Christmas. It's a major national priority.Unless the country can get the Covid-19 pandemic under control, there won't be much..
New Zealand Herald

European shares fall for third consecutive day

 European shares fell for a third straight session on Wednesday, as losses in healthcare and construction stocks countered a lift from encouraging earnings from..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Six Nations 2020: Watch the best moments from tournament so far

The Six Nations is back - watch the best moments from the 2020 tournament so far, including huge...
BBC Sport - Published

News24.com | Ireland seek to lift spirits with Italy win as Six Nations returns

Ireland are determined to lift the mood of a country that is back in coronavirus lockdown by...
News24 - Published

News24.com | Fabien Galthie's France 'ready' for Wales after political dispute

France head coach Fabien Galthie denied there will be any negative impact after off-field problems...
News24 - Published


Tweets about this

Splash_247

Splash RT @ShipBrief: As @IMOHQ looks to be going nowhere on GHG-reduction, a North Atlantic common approach might well be a Good Thing https://t.… 1 minute ago

steve13hood

🏍 Steve Hood 🏍 @Tachyon100 Both have desirable passports as they’re under represented nations, but on speed shown so far you’d hav… https://t.co/cG1ciNfrq8 9 minutes ago

_OneNewMan

Ephesians 2:14 RT @_OneNewMan: #EndTimes Pray4 PEACE In AMERICA🇺🇸 & Pray4 The PEACE Of JERUSALEM! As These Two Nations Go, So The Rest Of The World🌎 Whate… 13 minutes ago

OnHomeCourt

sנzc☪️☯️✡️☸️🕉️✝️𝐁𝐈𝐏𝐨𝐂 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫 "You might not think of a #children’s fish camp as a form of #educational #empowerment, but that’s exactly the case… https://t.co/UaDffFWI8p 24 minutes ago

ShipBrief

James M. Turner QC As @IMOHQ looks to be going nowhere on GHG-reduction, a North Atlantic common approach might well be a Good Thing… https://t.co/p8gsq1Tlmm 53 minutes ago

RobSutton97

Rob Sutton @mattwalters28 I think in a normal year they might well have done but given the difficulty with travel at the momen… https://t.co/SVE2qJZfTs 59 minutes ago

trailervodkaunt

la dame du marais RT @slonechnik: @BlumeyWumey @transmisc i watched Hetalia and the fact that none of these atrocities were mentioned AND woobifying the nati… 1 hour ago

trevor_kreis

Trevor Kreis @Real_G2DAZ @Chicago1Ray Can you detail for me what the actual conflict was between the Arab Nations and Israel???… https://t.co/yHc16e8HGJ 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Americans Who Need Insulin To Stay Alive Are Paying The Most In The World For It [Video]

Americans Who Need Insulin To Stay Alive Are Paying The Most In The World For It

Diabetics who require insulin are at the mercy of the free market and whatever health insurance they may have, or discounts they can snag. Now, UPI reports diabetics in the United States are, compared..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
Eddie Jones reveals coronavirus fears over England trio [Video]

Eddie Jones reveals coronavirus fears over England trio

Eddie Jones has revealed England are sweating on three players who might haveto withdraw from the national training camp due to coronavirus concerns. Headcoach Jones named a much-changed 28-man squad..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Argentina becomes one of the top 10 most COVID-19 affected nations [Video]

Argentina becomes one of the top 10 most COVID-19 affected nations

After 164 days of lockdown, Argentina surpasses Chile to enter one of the top 10 most-affected COVID-19 nations worldwide after officials confirmed 10,504 new infections on Tuesday. The new figures..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 03:08Published