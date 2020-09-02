How might the Six Nations pan out?

Ireland is facing the toughest set of restrictions for six weeks as it entersa second lockdown. The entire country moved to the highest level ofrestrictions under the Government’s five-tiered framework. In doing so it hasbecome the first country in Europe to re-impose a nationwide lockdown in aneffort to tackle the record number of cases over recent weeks. The strictmeasures will remain in place until December 1.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:53Published
Diabetics who require insulin are at the mercy of the free market and whatever health insurance they may have, or discounts they can snag.
Now, UPI reports diabetics in the United States are, compared..
Eddie Jones has revealed England are sweating on three players who might haveto withdraw from the national training camp due to coronavirus concerns. Headcoach Jones named a much-changed 28-man squad..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:52Published