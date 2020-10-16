Mitt Romney Did Not Vote for Donald Trump in 2020 Election
On Monday, Senator Mitt Romney revealed to CNN that he did not vote for Donald Trump’s re-election.
Barack Obama Blasts Donald Trump for ‘Crazy Uncle’ BehaviourBarack Obama delivered a blistering rebuke of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.
Trump and Biden Face Off in Final DebatePresident Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met in Nashville for the debate, moderated by Kristen Welker of NBC News.
Morgan Broadhead @robportman @realDonaldTrump Trump did nothing but divert attention away from himself all night. Never answered any… https://t.co/yWi94MWOIz 2 hours ago
🎀엠스토어🎀 @hoduu11 She's joined by Republican Senator Mitt Romney, a former presidential candidate himself, who also recently… https://t.co/OhThxWERUw 6 hours ago
Lulu me RT @KFIAM640: On Monday, Senator Mitt Romney revealed to CNN that he did not vote for Donald Trump’s re-election. https://t.co/mJL8iuIXBh 6 hours ago
Shakyamuni Buddha RT @MiamiHerald: Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday he didn’t vote for President Donald Trump, joining other Republicans breaking from their p… 6 hours ago
DJ LCKDWN RT @Newsweek: Mitt Romney casts presidential election vote against Donald Trump for the second time https://t.co/cpvBHIkmLo 7 hours ago
Deborah Harvey Mitt Romney Casts Presidential Election Vote Against Donald Trump For the Second Time https://t.co/69TosJIJvN 9 hours ago
Robert Faulkner, Jr. BE IT KNOWN TO ALL...
When I cast my vote for DONALD TRUMP, my vote EXPRESSLY CANCELS OUT MITT ROMNEY’S VOTE! (I claimed it first!) 9 hours ago
splurce james Mitt Romney Voted for President — but Not for Donald Trump; He voted for Himself https://t.co/rDTCA5AmpQ via @Yahoo 10 hours ago
Trump, Biden Square Off In Last Presidential DebateThursday’s presidential debate looked vastly different than the first, Natalie Brand reports. (4:06)WCCO This Morning - Oct. 23, 2020
US polls 2020 SIMPLIFIED: Dates, candidates, Trump's term & more | Oneindia NewsFrom election dates and the candidates, to an overview of Donald Trump's administration, the controversies he courted and his rival, this is the simplest and quickest guide to the US Presidential..
Presidents in South Florida: Trump and Obama coming to townPresident Donald Trump will cast his vote on Saturday in West Palm Beach.