Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

10232020 Remdesivir Approval

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
10232020 Remdesivir Approval
FDA Approves Remdesivir to be used as a treatment for Covid Patients

Approval to treat covid patients remdesivir is now the first drug in the u-s to be f-d-a approved for treating coronavirus infections.

The drug is sold under the brand name, veklury.

Until now, it has been only given to hospitalized patients under an emergency use authorization.

Earlier this month, the world health organization sponsored a global study that found remdesivir did not help covid-19 patients recover faster or survive the virus.

But, a u-s study shows that it did shorten recovery time by about a third, for some patients.

#### l3: coronavirus outbreak white moderna




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Remdesivir Receives Approval from FDA, First Among for COVID-19 Treatment

Remdesivir Receives Approval from FDA, First Among for COVID-19 Treatment The Food and Drug Administration authorized Remdesivir for the treatment of patients over the age of...
HNGN - Published Also reported by •The Age


Final US presidential debate, remdesivir approval, Intel data

Donald Trump and Joe Biden clash over issues from the pandemic to foreign policy in their final...
FT.com - Published Also reported by •Newsmax


FDA approves first Covid-19 drug remdesivir: All you need to know

The US Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved remdesivir as the first drug to treat...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval [Video]

Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences's antiviral drug remdesivir for treating patients hospitalized with COVID-19, making it the first and only drug approved for..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published
Boston Children's doctor on Remdesivir approval for COVID-19 treatment [Video]

Boston Children's doctor on Remdesivir approval for COVID-19 treatment

Dr. Kristin Moffitt, an infectious disease physician at Boston Children's Hospital, speaks about the newly approved treatment by the CDC.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 02:59Published