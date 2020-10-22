10232020 Remdesivir Approval

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

FDA Approves Remdesivir to be used as a treatment for Covid Patients

Approval to treat covid patients remdesivir is now the first drug in the u-s to be f-d-a approved for treating coronavirus infections.

The drug is sold under the brand name, veklury.

Until now, it has been only given to hospitalized patients under an emergency use authorization.

Earlier this month, the world health organization sponsored a global study that found remdesivir did not help covid-19 patients recover faster or survive the virus.

But, a u-s study shows that it did shorten recovery time by about a third, for some patients.

#### l3: coronavirus outbreak white moderna