Jose Mourinho believes new contract on the horizon for Son Heung-min

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says a new long-term contract is on thehorizon for star forward Son Heung-min.


Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow [Video]

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has promised more to come from striker CarlosVinicius and even floated the prospect of him playing alongside Harry Kane.The Brazilian was handed his debut in the Europa League Group J game againstLASK and made a good impact, creating two goals in a 3-0 win in north London.He set up goals in either half for Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min and wouldhave opened his account had Andres Andrade not turned a Gareth Bale cross intohis own goal.

Tottenham Hotspur v LASK: Jose Mourinho eyes third Europa League trophy

 Jose Mourinho says he wants to win a third Europa League title as Tottenham face LASK in their Group J opener.
Mourinho rubbishes 'Spursy' tag despite West Ham collapse [Video]

Jose Mourinho claims Tottenham have played the best soccer with the ball in the Premier League this season and dismisses suggestions of the team being 'Spursy' after letting a 3-0 lead slip against West Ham United.

Son Heung-min: Why South Korean is so important to Tottenham

 A winner, scorer, creator and ambassador - the Son Heung-min effect at Tottenham.
Premier League top scorer: The race for the golden boot [Video]

A look at the early standings in the race for the Premier League golden boot,as Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Heung-min Son race to seven goals in five games.

Jose Mourinho refuses to blame Gareth Bale introduction for Spurs' late collapse [Video]

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho did not think the introduction of Gareth Bale wasthe catalyst for his side’s late capitulation against West Ham. Spurs werecoasting to the three points as they led 3-0 after a scintillating opening 16minutes where Son Heung-min’s goal after 45 seconds was added to by HarryKane’s brace. Bale made his long-awaited return to the Spurs side after sevenyears away as a second-half substitute when it was still 3-0 but it all wentwrong for him as the Hammers scored three goals in the final eight minutes tosnatch a 3-3 draw.

Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 LASK: Carlos Vinicius stars in Europa League win

 Striker Carlos Vinicius shines on his debut as Tottenham comfortably defeat LASK in their opening Europa League Group J match.
Tottenham move to tie Heung-min Son down to new contract as next piece of business after busy transfer window

Tottenham have identified extending Heung-min Son’s contract as ‘a priority’, with the South...
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho claims David Moyes has ‘found his new Fellaini’ in West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek

Jose Mourinho heaped praise on West Ham’s Tomas Soucek and compared him to Marouane Fellani after...
Jose: Talk of 2014 Messi deal is history! [Video]

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was asked about reports Chelsea were ready to buy Lionel Messi in 2014 when he was in charge at Stamford Bridge, but Mourinho was not keen to give too much away on Soccer..

Mourinho coy on Bale, has another dig at Wenger over book [Video]

RESENDING WITH SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: NEWS CONFERENCE WITH TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR MANAGER JOSE MOURINHO / B-ROLL OF GARETH BALE, SON HEUNG-MIN, ARSENE WENGER SHOWS: LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (SEPTEMBER 18, 2020) (

Jose Mourinho has 'sympathy' for Solskjaer after 6-1 thrashing [Video]

Jose Mourinho has said that he has sympathy Ole Gunnar Solskjaer afterinflicting their joint heaviest Premier League defeat with a 6-1 homethrashing.

