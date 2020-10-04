Jose Mourinho believes new contract on the horizon for Son Heung-min

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has promised more to come from striker CarlosVinicius and even floated the prospect of him playing alongside Harry Kane.The Brazilian was handed his debut in the Europa League Group J game againstLASK and made a good impact, creating two goals in a 3-0 win in north London.He set up goals in either half for Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min and wouldhave opened his account had Andres Andrade not turned a Gareth Bale cross intohis own goal.
Jose Mourinho claims Tottenham have played the best soccer with the ball in the Premier League this season and dismisses suggestions of the team being 'Spursy' after letting a 3-0 lead slip against West Ham United.
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho did not think the introduction of Gareth Bale wasthe catalyst for his side’s late capitulation against West Ham. Spurs werecoasting to the three points as they led 3-0 after a scintillating opening 16minutes where Son Heung-min’s goal after 45 seconds was added to by HarryKane’s brace. Bale made his long-awaited return to the Spurs side after sevenyears away as a second-half substitute when it was still 3-0 but it all wentwrong for him as the Hammers scored three goals in the final eight minutes tosnatch a 3-3 draw.
Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho was asked about reports Chelsea were ready to buy Lionel Messi in 2014 when he was in charge at Stamford Bridge, but Mourinho was not keen to give too much away on Soccer..