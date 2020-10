Charges: Self-Described ‘Boogaloo Bois’ Member Fired AK-47-Style Weapon Into MPD’s 3rd Precinct During May 28 Unrest Video Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Duration: 00:38s - Published 4 minutes ago Charges: Self-Described ‘Boogaloo Bois’ Member Fired AK-47-Style Weapon Into MPD’s 3rd Precinct During May 28 Unrest A 26-year-old Texas man and self-described “Boogaloo Bois” member is accused of traveling to Minneapolis and firing an AK-47-style weapon into Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct during the May 28 unrest. Geoff Petrulis reports. 0

