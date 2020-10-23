Activists React To Monument Relocation

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 2 minutes ago

After much debate over the last six months, protesters watched the monument outside the Huntsville courthouse come down on Friday, calling it a day of celebration.

The debate over relocating the monument ignited many protests over the last six months... several different organizations called on the commission to move it.

Today - many of those protesters watched it come down - calling it a day of celebration.

The couple i spoke with say this is only the first step to getting the change they want to see in the city....but they took today to celebrate what they're calling a big victory.

Protesters made sure they were out here in the early morning hours to watch community leaders take the monument down.

Nats bowden clapping elated --- that's the word remus bowden used to describe how he felt seeing the confederate monument come down this morning remus bowden, local activist: "i'm glad this is over, the journey of 1,000 miles begins at the first step and we're at the end of it as far as this monuments concerned."

Bowden had been protesting for the removal of the monument almost everyday for the nearly 6 months...he said it wasn't always easy but well worth it.

Remus bowden, local activist: "we knew at some point our pressure and our persistance would pay off.....the egg throwers didn't turn me, which is why the violents fits of rage by some civilians didn't deter me."

And bowden wasn't the only one happy to see the monument move --- john o'brien sat outside for about four hours to see the monument come down john o'brien, watched monument come down "i been just posted watching it, i'm excited.

It's a good time."

But bowden and o'brien both told me the fight for social justice in huntsville is long from over....but they want to worry about that later.

And take the day to celebrate something they both say was a long time coming john o'brien, watched monument come down "it's good because i love alabama, i've lived in alabama my whole life we've got a lot of problems but we're the ones who fix them and this is a solution."

Remus bowden, local activist: "yeah i actually took the day off so i'm gonna be hanging around."

I spoke to a few people at maple hill cemetery as well this morning as the monument got put down there and they shared the same excitement about it having a new home.

