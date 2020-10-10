High School Football: Pass Christian vs. Moss Point

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 4 minutes ago

We already know region 8 runs through Moss Point for the second year in a row, however can the Tigers go undefeated in district play this time around?

- let's found as pass christian - hosts its lone district loss- from last season.

- 1.

First quarter... second play- of the game... quarterback- ruben lee scrambling... tries t- throw it away... however, - linebacker micah mckay steals i- for the interception.

- pirates take over.- 2.

First quarter... quarterback- - - - kameron white lofts one out to- receiver terry patton junior wh- comes down just a few yards - short of the first down.- 3.

Same series... white takes - matters... and the ball..

Into- his - own hands... he shows of his- speed with this first down run- before he's run out of bounds.- 4.

Next play... white passes to- receiver thomas gorman who side- steps a diving tiger and runs i- in for a touchdown.

- pirates get on the board first,- - - - 7 - nothing.

5.

First quarter..- moss point back with the ball..- running back- lynntavius feazell muscles his- way through some pirates and- gets rolling downfield for what- seems like a touchdown, - however, pass christian's - defense keeps him south of the- goal line.- 6.

Same drive... lee to - runningback jonathan- thompson for some more yardage,- moving the sticks for - the tigers.

- 7.

Next play... lee looks to be- tracked down in the backfield..- until he finds space makes- something out of it although- just- a few yards.- 8.

Later in the same drive....- tigers within striking distance- of the goal line..

Lee calls hi- own name and runs it all the wa- to- the one-yard line.- 9.

Next play... lee to feazell- for the short run up the middle- and - the touchdown.

Moss point ties- the ball game up at 7 all with - minutes left in the first.- ad lib... moss point stays on - top of region 8 with a 41 - 21- dub - over the