Luis Arce promises to ‘rebuild’ Bolivia after huge election win

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Luis Arce promises to ‘rebuild’ Bolivia after huge election win

Luis Arce promises to ‘rebuild’ Bolivia after huge election win

The result, which was a vindication to Evo Morales’s MAS party, also gave majorities in both houses of Congress.


Luis Arce presumed winner of Bolivia presidential election [Video]

Luis Arce presumed winner of Bolivia presidential election

Rival concedes as Evo Morales’s party celebrates big comeback that could further polarise the nation.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:30Published
Bolivia's socialists claim victory in presidential election [Video]

Bolivia's socialists claim victory in presidential election

Bolivia's socialist candidate Luis Arce looks set to win the country's presidential election without the need for a run-off, an unofficial count indicated on Monday, putting the leftwing party of Evo Morales on the brink of a return to power. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:06Published

Morales aide claims victory in Bolivia’s election redo

 LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Evo Morales’ party claimed victory in Bolivia’s presidential election as official results trickled in from Sunday’s high-stakes..
WorldNews

Bolivia election: Morales says will return to Bolivia sooner or later [Video]

Bolivia election: Morales says will return to Bolivia sooner or later

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 08:30Published

Bolivia election: Exiled leader's party retakes power after military takeover

 Bolivia appears to be shifting sharply away from the conservative policies of the US-backed interim government that took power last year after left-wing..
New Zealand Herald

Evo Morales says he will return to Bolivia after ally’s election victory

 Exiled former president Evo Morales on Monday signalled his intention to return to...
WorldNews

IndiaTimes

DNA
Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:30Published

Luis Arce set to win Bolivia presidential election, returning socialists to power

Bolivian presidential candidate Carlos Mesa of Comunidad Ciudadana conceded the election on Monday...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleWorldNewsVOA News


Socialists Make A Strong Comeback In Bolivia

Luis Arce looks to have won Sunday's presidential election in Bolivia, returning the country to...
NPR - Published

Bolivian socialist candidate set to win election outright, rapid count shows

Bolivia's socialist candidate Luis Arce is set to win the country's presidential election without the...
Hindu - Published


In Bolivia, Luis Arce, successor to Evo Morales, claims election victory [Video]

In Bolivia, Luis Arce, successor to Evo Morales, claims election victory

Economist Luis Arce, who gave the big surprise by winning the Bolivian presidency in the first round on Sunday according to the quick count, benefited from the political capital built for decades by fo

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 03:09Published
Polls close in Bolivia’s high-stakes presidential election [Video]

Polls close in Bolivia’s high-stakes presidential election

Vote follows a year of political turmoil in the Andean nation following the removal of former President Evo Morales.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:32Published
Bolivia readies for long-delayed presidential election [Video]

Bolivia readies for long-delayed presidential election

Luis Arce leads in the polls, but the MAS candidate may not be able to avoid a risky, second-round runoff.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:16Published