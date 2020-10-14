J&J, AstraZeneca resuming trials of vaccines

AstraZeneca has resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by regulators, and Johnson & Johnson is preparing to resume its trial early next week, the companies said on Friday.
A volunteer who was taking part in clinical trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Brazil has died. The Brazilian health authority has confirmed that the trial will continue. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.
Mattel reported a surprise rise in quarterly sales on Thursday and forecast more growth in the holiday season, as retailers rushed to restock their shelves of Barbie dolls and other toys in high demand from stuck-at-home kids. Fred Katayama reports.
A California appeals court on Thursday unanimously ruled against ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies and Lyft, saying they must reclassify their drivers in the state as employees. Fred Katayama reports.
