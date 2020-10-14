Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

J&J, AstraZeneca resuming trials of vaccines

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:08s - Published
J&J, AstraZeneca resuming trials of vaccines

J&J, AstraZeneca resuming trials of vaccines

AstraZeneca has resumed the U.S. trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after approval by regulators, and Johnson & Johnson is preparing to resume its trial early next week, the companies said on Friday.

Fred Katayama reports.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Johnson & Johnson Johnson & Johnson U.S. multinational medical devices, pharmaceutical and consumer packaged goods manufacturer

AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson to resume COVID-19 vaccine trials

 On Friday, both AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson announced their coronavirus vaccine trials are set to resume in the U.S. after hitting pause when volunteers..
CBS News
Global COVID-19 cases rise by a one-day record [Video]

Global COVID-19 cases rise by a one-day record

Global coronavirus cases rose by more than 400,000 for the first time late on Friday, a record one-day increase as much of Europe enacts new restrictions to curb the outbreak. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published
Johnson & Johnson Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Due to Unexplained Illness [Video]

Johnson & Johnson Halts COVID-19 Vaccine Trial Due to Unexplained Illness

Johnson & Johnson has paused the advanced clinical trial of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine after one of their 60,000 participants became ill.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:19Published

AstraZeneca British-Swedish pharmaceutical company

Brazilian dies in COVID-19 vaccine trial [Video]

Brazilian dies in COVID-19 vaccine trial

A volunteer who was taking part in clinical trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Brazil has died. The Brazilian health authority has confirmed that the trial will continue. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:27Published

Covid 19 coronavirus AstraZeneca vaccine: Volunteer dies during human trials

 A volunteer taking part in the trial for AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, which Australians could be given doses of, has died. A volunteer taking part in human..
New Zealand Herald

Volunteer in Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine test dies in Brazil

 A volunteer taking part in clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine...
WorldNews

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

India sees 580 more Covid deaths, lowest in 98 days

 India had last recorded a lower daily death count on July 18, as per TOI’s database collated from official numbers released by state governments. The average..
IndiaTimes

Bills place four tight ends on COVID-19/Reserve list after TE Dawson Knox tests positive for coronavirus

 Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox has tested positive for COVID-19, landing him and three others in his position group on the COVID-19/Reserve list.
USATODAY.com

Kansas county draws backlash after $350K in COVID relief money goes to soccer complex

 The Overland Park city council plans to use funds from the federal CARES Act to purchase video cameras to stream local soccer games on the internet.
USATODAY.com

COVID-19: ZEEL donates 20 ambulances, 4000 PPE kits to Rajasthan

 Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot flagged of all 20 ambulances in the presence of Heath Minister Dr Raghu Sharma.
DNA

Fred Katayama journalist

Stock moves to make before the stimulus: advisor [Video]

Stock moves to make before the stimulus: advisor

Winthrop Capital Management's Greg Hahn tells Reuters' Fred Katayama how investors should re-position their portfolios ahead of a new fiscal stimulus package.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:43Published
Barbie drives Mattel's sales higher [Video]

Barbie drives Mattel's sales higher

Mattel reported a surprise rise in quarterly sales on Thursday and forecast more growth in the holiday season, as retailers rushed to restock their shelves of Barbie dolls and other toys in high demand from stuck-at-home kids. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published
Court rules Uber, Lyft must make drivers employees [Video]

Court rules Uber, Lyft must make drivers employees

A California appeals court on Thursday unanimously ruled against ride-hailing companies Uber Technologies and Lyft, saying they must reclassify their drivers in the state as employees. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:14Published
Coca-Cola emerges from lockdown blues [Video]

Coca-Cola emerges from lockdown blues

Coca-Cola beat revenue and profit expectations on Thursday as strong "at-home" sales helped the world's largest soda maker bounce back from a shattering second quarter. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:08Published

Related news from verified sources

AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial can continue in the US after being halted due to a participant having a 'serious adverse reaction'

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford to resume late-stage trials for a COVID-19 vaccine in the...
Business Insider - Published

Covid 19 coronavirus AstraZeneca vaccine: Volunteer dies during human trials

Covid 19 coronavirus AstraZeneca vaccine: Volunteer dies during human trials A volunteer taking part in the trial for AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, which Australians could be...
New Zealand Herald - Published

COVID-19 vaccine trial participant DIES... AstraZeneca downplays the death and continues the medical experiments on the remaining humans

(Natural News) A person who volunteered for the medical experimentation on humans with the COVID-19...
NaturalNews.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Can Continue In The US [Video]

AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Can Continue In The US

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford got the go-ahead to restart their US coronavirus vaccine trials. The late-stage trial was stopped due to a possible adverse reaction in one of the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Brazil vaccine participant dies: What next for trials? | Oneindia News [Video]

Brazil vaccine participant dies: What next for trials? | Oneindia News

A vaccine trial participant for Astrazeneca's Covid-19 candidate vaccine has died in Brazil, but the trials won't stop. Some reports say that the person who died had not received the vaccine shot yet...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:19Published
Volunteer in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial dies in Brazil: officials [Video]

Volunteer in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial dies in Brazil: officials

Volunteer in AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial dies in Brazil: officials

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:52Published