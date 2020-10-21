AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Can Continue In The US

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford got the go-ahead to restart their US coronavirus vaccine trials.

The late-stage trial was stopped due to a possible adverse reaction in one of the participants.

On September 6 AstraZeneca reported a "suspected serious adverse reaction".

According to Business Insider, the reaction occurred in a UK-based participant.

The UK resumed clinical trials for AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford vaccines in September.

The trials in Japan resumed earlier this month.