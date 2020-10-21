Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Can Continue In The US

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Can Continue In The US

AstraZeneca's Coronavirus Vaccine Trial Can Continue In The US

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford got the go-ahead to restart their US coronavirus vaccine trials.

The late-stage trial was stopped due to a possible adverse reaction in one of the participants.

On September 6 AstraZeneca reported a "suspected serious adverse reaction".

According to Business Insider, the reaction occurred in a UK-based participant.

The UK resumed clinical trials for AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford vaccines in September.

The trials in Japan resumed earlier this month.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial can continue in the US after being halted due to a participant having a 'serious adverse reaction'

AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford to resume late-stage trials for a COVID-19 vaccine in the...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •Upworthy


A 28-year-old volunteer in AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine trial has died, but a report says he was in the control group and given a placebo

Brazil's O Globo newspaper reported that the man had not been given a dose of the company's trial...
Business Insider - Published

COVID-19 vaccine test subject dies in Brazil

AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine trial will continue after officials found no safety issues...
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Moderna Finishes Enrolling 30,000 Patients For Coronavirus Vaccine Trial [Video]

Moderna Finishes Enrolling 30,000 Patients For Coronavirus Vaccine Trial

Moderna is one step closer to completing its coronavirus vaccine trial. CBSN Boston's Paula Ebben has the latest.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:23Published
Tune in to Today's Health Headlines [Video]

Tune in to Today's Health Headlines

In today's health headlines we talk about the fact that a volunteer in the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial has died.

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 00:31Published
Brazilian dies in COVID-19 vaccine trial [Video]

Brazilian dies in COVID-19 vaccine trial

A volunteer who was taking part in clinical trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Brazil has died. The Brazilian health authority has confirmed that the trial will continue. Flora Bradley-Watson..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published