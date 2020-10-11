Morgan Co. Courthouse Open on Saturday to Help Absentee Voters

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

Many Voters, some First-Time Voters Took Advantage of the Extra Day

Megan reyna.

And im will robinson smith.

The morgan county courthouse was open from 10 a-m to 2 p-m to help people throughout the process.

Waay-31s alexis scott learned spent the day learning how this election has been different so far.

Willie mcafee jr., voter "i feel really good that i had an opportunity to vote that won't interfere with my regular schedule," willie mcafee junior was one of several people who came to vote saturday morning.

Mcafee wasn't able to make it earlier this week.

He says he's thankful he had the opportunity today to make his voice heard.

That seemed to be the theme among voters.

Mary locke-wise, first time voter "me and my friends at auburn, we've been watching the debates so this time i actually know what's going on so it's exciting to actually get to do it," mary locke-wise came just before heading back to auburn to cast her vote.

And this year is special because it's her first time voting.

Wise says she hopes people understand just how important voting is.

Marshall wise, voter "the whole get out and vote movement has really spurred the young kids on and i love seeing them get involved in their country," inside the courthouse -- only four people were allowed to drop of their ballot at a time.

To avoid a line -- workers asked people for their phone numbers -- and to wait in the car until they were called.

Mcafee says it was very heartening to see so many young people come out... and has this to say to them... willie mcafee jr., voter "i'd like to congratulate them for coming out and doing their civic duty to make this place a better place for all of us to live and cohabit," already shot the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is thursday october 29th.

Reporting in decatur alexis scott waay-31