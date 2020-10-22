Kim Kardashian was warned "not to step foot in that White House" over fears teaming up with United States President Donald Trump would damage her reputation.

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kim Kardashian was warned 'not to step foot in White House ' for fear of damaging reputation

Trump celebrates as Amy Coney Barrett sworn in President Donald Trump celebrates at the White House as his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed and sworn in.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was hopping mad. And, as usual, he was not wearing a mask as he furiously dressed down CBS News White House correspondent..

Donald Trump in profile Donald Trump is fighting his second presidential race in an America much-changed since 2016. Four years ago, most observers thought The Apprentice starand billionaire tycoon had little chance of moving into the White House, butthe 74-year-old’s biggest challenge in the re-election campaign could be thecountry’s fight against coronavirus.

President Trump’s norm-shattering ways now extend to a refusal to tell voters how he will spend another four years in the White House.

Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

Ten pivotal moments of the U.S. election year [NFA] From Trump’s ‘bleach’ moment to Biden’s early campaigning, here are ten top moments that have shaped a dizzying election year. Matthew Larotonda reports.

DOJ can't defend Trump in rape defamation suit: judge A federal judge on Tuesday rejected a U.S. government request to drop Donald Trump as a defendant in a defamation lawsuit by a writer who said the president falsely denied raping her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

House Democrats are training their resources on once-solid Republican footholds in affluent suburban districts where voters feel alienated by President Trump.

Here's a GOP campaign HQ in California, doubling as a Trump merchandise store, AND allegedly collecting ballots -- a state violation -- according to this..

Kim Kardashian celebrates 40th birthday with surprise bash in reality show special Kim Kardashian celebrated turning 40 in style with a pre-pandemic surprise party on Wednesday's instalment of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Danny Trejo wants voting rights restored to felons who've paid their debt to society, but while they're on the inside ... he thinks Kim Kardashian's doing more..

Kim Kardashian did it BIG for her big 4-0 ... renting out a private island for a week of birthday celebrations. The bday getaway was super lavish ... our sources..

One News Page NEWS OF THE WEEK: Kim Kardashian was warned 'not to step foot in White House' for fear of damaging reputation:… https://t.co/vmYZG8uciX 2 days ago