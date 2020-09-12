Police dealing with ‘ongoing incident’ on oil tanker

Businesses across England and Wales are being encouraged to download NHS Testand Trace QR codes to prepare for the launch of an official contact tracingapp. The app, which is currently being trialled on the Isle of Wight and inthe London Borough of Newham, will launch on September 24 and will use thecodes as part of contact tracing.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:02Published
An Armenian couple got married at the heavily ruined Holy Saviour Cathedral in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which was attacked just two weeks before, according to local reports. The groom is a soldier in Nagorno-Karabakh's army, and took two days' leave from the front line so that he could get married.
The Nagorno-Karabakh region lies in Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since the end of a separatist war in 1994. The latest clashes between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces began on September 27, marking the biggest escalation of their decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan has denied attacking the building. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Volunteers in Skipton are putting together hundreds of food packages to feed vulnerable children during the half-term holidays. Donations have been flooding in from the local community after MPs voted against continuing the services throughout the break. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Doctors in the UK have called MPs decision to not extend free school meals into half term holidays into question. Dr Max Davie, Officer for Health Improvement, RCPCH has said nutrition is one of the cornerstones of mental and physical health for children, however he was not surprised by the outcome of the commons vote. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
On Friday protesters marched through many cities in Poland, after a top court declared it illegal to abort in cases of foetal malformation, because it is considered “incompatible” with the Polish constitution.
98% of legal abortions in the country in 2019 were carried out because of foetal abnormalities. Now, women in Poland are only allowed to terminate their pregnancy in cases of rape, incest or when the mother’s health is at risk.
Opposition parties in Poland, the European Union's human rights commissioner and international human rights organisations criticized the court's decision as violating women's rights.
Protests defied a COVID-19 related ban on gatherings.
Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn