How The Winner Of A Presidential Election Is Really Declared

Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Duration: 00:39s
Many Americans believe that once the media 'calls' a presidential election and one candidate gives a concession speech, the other is officially named the winner.

But according to Voice of America, that's far from the truth.

In fact, it's a multi-step process that takes place over the course of months, not days.

Once all the in-person, mail-in, and provisional ballots are tallied, each state governor draws up a list of electors.

Copies of this list are submitted to the US Archivist.


