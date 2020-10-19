How The Winner Of A Presidential Election Is Really Declared

Many Americans believe that once the media 'calls' a presidential election and one candidate gives a concession speech, the other is officially named the winner.

But according to Voice of America, that's far from the truth.

In fact, it's a multi-step process that takes place over the course of months, not days.

Once all the in-person, mail-in, and provisional ballots are tallied, each state governor draws up a list of electors.

Copies of this list are submitted to the US Archivist.